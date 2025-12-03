Abiodun presents N1.66trn 2026 budget before Ogun Assembly

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has presented a N1.66 trillion appropriation bill for 2026 before the state House of Assembly for approval.

The governor presented the budget, christened “Budget of Sustainable Legacy”, on Wednesday at the assembly complex, Abeokuta.

He said the budget was made up of N1.044 trillion (63 per cent) as capital expenditure and N624.76 billion (37 per cent) as recurrent expenditure.

Abiodun stated that the budget earmarked N167.92 billion as personnel costs, N99.98 billion as public debt charges, and N291.06 billion as overhead costs.

“The revenue composition includes an estimated N250 billion from the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS), and N259.88 billion from other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), totalling N509.88 billion in IGR.

“Funding from the Federal Government (FAAC revenue), including statutory allocations, Value Added Tax, and other shared revenues, is projected at N554.81billion.

“Capital receipts are estimated at N518.90 billion, comprising internal and external loans as well as grants,” he said.

Abiodun, giving a breakdown, noted that infrastructure would gulp 32 per cent of the budget at N526.15billion, and education at N275 billion, representing 17 per cent.

He added that health would gulp N210.59 billion, representing 13 per cent.

He noted that N166.96 billion, representing 10 per cent, would be expended on housing and community development, and N40.54 billion, at two per cent, for agriculture and industry.

The governor said that recreation, culture and religion would gulp N42.24 billion, at three per cent, while 72.82 billion, at four per cent, was earmarked for social protection.

Abiodun explained that despite prevailing economic challenges, his administration remained steadfast in its commitment to building a strong and productive economy, empowering citizens and promoting inclusive development across all sectors.

According to him, Ogun is one of the largest contributors to the non-oil revenue in the country.

He explained that the state had continued to demonstrate notable fiscal resilience, policy stability, and administrative innovation under his leadership.

“Ogun remains one of the top three industrial states in Nigeria and one of the largest contributors to the non-oil revenue, nationally,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Oludaisi Elemide, assured the governor that the house would ensure a successful and speedy passage of the appropriation bill.

Elemide noted that the house would continue to cooperate and support the executive and the judiciary arms of government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the governor presented N1.055 trillion in 2025.

