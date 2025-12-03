Abia Govt set to present State’s 25-year development plan

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Abia Government says preparations have been concluded for the public presentation of the state’s 25-year development plan.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this on Monday in Umuahia while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Gov. Alex Otti.

Kanu said the long-term plan is a strategic document designed to guide Abia’s development trajectory over the next quarter century.

He said the plan outlines short, medium and long-term goals with clear funding pathways and will be backed by legislation to ensure implementation irrespective of changes in administration.

According to him, the initiative aligns with the “developmental trajectory already demonstrated by the government’s achievements in the last 30 months”.

Kanu also announced that the Abia State Material Testing Laboratory has been completed and is ready for commissioning, adding that its operations will curb incidents of building collapse across the state.

The commissioner further stated that the second batch of the 2025 teachers’ recruitment exercise, which closed on Nov. 6, received 28,813 applications.

He said applicants have until Dec. 5 to verify their submissions ahead of shortlisting for the Computer Based Test.

On education data management, Kanu said the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education recently concluded its first annual school census in 24 years.

He said the digital census, which began on May 20, covered 4,150 schools, 1,687,326 learners and 45,151 staff.

He noted that many private school proprietors were reluctant to release enrolment figures but said the exercise nonetheless produced valuable data for planning.

He said highlights included the distribution of 1,221 Android tablets to school heads and data officers, training sessions facilitated by the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS), and the deployment of mentors in all 17 LGAs to support digital uploads.

“All schools successfully uploaded their data on the NEMIS portal for the first time in Abia,” he said, adding that the outcome reflects ongoing reforms in the state’s basic and secondary education sectors.

Kanu also reported that the adult and non-formal education programme is now operational across the state, aimed at equipping previously uneducated residents with skills needed for employment and personal advancement.

On infrastructure, he said the Ministry of Works executed direct-labour projects in 50 locations during the review period, completing five while adding seven new sites to its maintenance schedule.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2