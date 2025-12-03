2026 budget: Gov Mbah a leading light, should be emulated – Ohanaeze youths

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Barr Peter Mbah has received accolades over his huge budgetary allocation to the education sector.

It could be recalled that Governor Mbah, on Tuesday, presented a record N1.62 trillion 2026 budget estimates to the Enugu State House of Assembly.

Dubbed Budget of Renewed Momentum, Governor Mbah said the budget comprised a Capital Expenditure of N1,296,092,465,000, representing 80 per cent of the total budget, while the Recurrent Component stood at N321,305,000,000, representing 20 per cent of the budget totaling N1,617,397,465,000.

A review of the Social Sector shows that education got the lion’s share of 32.27 per cent of the entire budget.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the budget presentation, the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike urged other South-East governors to emulate Mbah.

He said the huge budgetary allocation to education, which had been consistent since Mbah assumed office, was a testament to the governor’s determination to totally transform the education sector.

Okwu noted that “We are also delighted with the performance of the 2024 budget, which is over 80 percent, with impacts being felt across the state.

“Governor Mbah remains a leading light not only in Igboland but across the country, and this is why we are urging other governors in the South-East to wake up.”

The Ohanaeze youths president said the group was particularly elated with the serious attention to the education sector, stressing that “education remains the bedrock of human development.

“Any government that is serious in transforming the society must pay serious attention to education and that is exactly what Governor Peter Mbah is doing, even beyond the UNESCO-recommended standard.”

He also expressed certainty that the over one trillion Naira set out for capital projects would turn Enugu around for good.

“We urge for the implementation of the budget, just as was the case in 2024.

“Governor Mbah came prepared and he is demonstrating the capacity to redefine governance in Enugu State.

“This is why we are challenging other governors in the South-East to rise to the occasion and bring good governance to the doorsteps of the people.

