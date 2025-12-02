TESCOM celebrates Director at 50

Mrs. Oluyemi Stella Fesan

Ondo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) recently celebrated its Director of Accounts, Mrs. Oluyemi Stella Fesan, who clocked 50 on November 27, 2025. The event was graced by high-profile government functionaries in Ondo State.

Mrs. Fesan who Joined the Ondo State Civil Service in 2006 and have served in different capacities, was able to rise, in a field dominated by men, to her present position due to her commitment and professionalism.

Noting this, at the occasion which held at ICAN House, Akure, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning, Olugbenga Akingbasota said: “when Mrs. Fesan was sent to work with me, I almost rejected her, because I was used to working with male accountants. Accounting is a serious job and it requires a lot of focus. Later, I decided to give a try and what I saw in her work dismissed my fears. She is dutiful and very professional in the discharge of her duties.”

Also, Mrs. Morayo Bayo-Philips, Administrative secretary, TESCOM, said the celebrant has a very humble disposition and very friendly. She said “Despite losing her husband at a young age, she was able to manage her personal issues and never allowed her personal life to interfere with her professional life.”

Mrs. Fesan was not born with a silver spoon but her diligence and resilience paved way for her. Her mother, Mrs. Bolaji Olosu recounted amidst tears the experience she had visiting her daughter while on campus. She said, I visited my daughter on campus, so I asked some students about her where-about and their response broke me as a mother.

One of the girls said, I know her, the girl who goes about with Dunlop Slippers and drinks one cup of garri for 4 days. This description of my daughter made me cry for days. Yemi as I fondly call her, had a rough childhood but that did not break her but made her more resilient and determined to succeed. Some girls of her age would have jumped into the arms of men to meet up, but that is not my daughter; she was determined to read and become somebody in life. Today, I shed tears of Joy. Oluyemi has made me proud.”

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, the celebrant spoke on the challenges experienced by women in the civil service. She said, gender inequality has remained a major challenge. It is believed that men can do the job better in times of availability, time management and strength, so they are given better posting.

Women on the other hand, are perceived to be inefficient because of family demands, time and strength. But kudos to our present Governor who believes in giving us a chance. In our board, for instance, our chairman is a woman, two of our commissioners are women.

Particularly in our accounting field, most Permanent Secretaries don’t like working with female accountants because of excuses of lateness to work, family demands like picking kids from school etc.

Mrs. Stella has not only impacted her work space but also her community and church, as many who spoke to newsmen recounted. Mrs. Obadiah Lorita, an author, said the celebrant is a committed Christian and has touched many less privileged kids through paying their fees.