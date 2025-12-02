Senate reconstitutes C’ttees on National Security, Air Force, others

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday, announced the reconstitution of some standing committees, including that of the National Security and Intelligence.

Akpabio, who is the chairman of the Selection Committee, made the announcement during the day’s plenary.

The Committee on National Security and Intelligence is now being chaired by Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North).

Until the reshuffle, Senator Abdullahi served as chairman of the Committee on National Planning.

The Senate Committee on Air Force will now be led by the Minority Whip, Senator Osita Ngwu (Enugu South), who assumes the role of acting chairman.

Before this appointment, Senator Ngwu served as the deputy chairman of the committee, which was previously chaired by Senator Godiya Akwashiki (Nasarawa North), who is currently indisposed.

Also reconstituted was the Senate Committee on Livestock and Animal Husbandry, with Senator Shehu Buba (Bauchi South) appointed as the chairman.

He was removed last week as the chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

The new chairman of the Committee on National Planning is Senator Mustafa Musa (Yobe East).