December 3, 2025
Trending now

Rev’d. Dr. Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi ,Mrs. Roseline Okupevi Diocese of Lagos…

Energy reforms attracting investors, strengthening local content says Lokpobri

NCDMB floats $100m equity investment scheme, pulls industry’s content dev to 61%…

PNC 2025: Esso E&P Growth Promotes Strategic Alignment to Streamline Project Delivery,…

ETERNA PLC targets ₦21.52bn through rights issue to fund expansion and strengthen…

An Evening of Praise in honour of late Olusegun Awolowo held in…

The Alternative Bank drives new era for trade at NITF 2025

Way the ban on Ekpo Masquerade is misguided and culturally harmful

Senate reconstitutes C’ttees on National Security, Air Force, others

Damagun hopeful PDP will overcome leadership challenges

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Rev’d. Dr. Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi ,Mrs. Roseline Okupevi Diocese of Lagos Anglican Communion , Directorate of Correctional Service visit Ikoyi Custodial facility

by Peter Anayo0134

Diocesan Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion). Rev’d. Dr. Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi (6 left) and his wife, Mama Lagos, Mrs. Roseline Okupevi; (7 left) The Director of the Directorate of Correctional Services in Lagos Diocese, Venerable Chijioke Gabriel Ezeanya;(5 left) The Controller of Ikoyi medium custodial facility, Mr. Ebereonwu Julius Ogueri ( 5 right) and others, during the 2025 episcopal visitation and fellowship with the inmates by Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion) to the Ikoyi Custodial Facility, in Lagos on 1-12-2925

Diocesan Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion). Rev’d. Dr. Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi (10 left) and his wife, Mama Lagos, Mrs. Roseline Okupevi; (11 right) The Director of the Directorate of Correctional Services in Lagos Diocese, Venerable Chijioke Gabriel Ezeanya;(9 left) The Controller of Ikoyi medium custodial facility, Mr. Ebereonwu Julius Ogueri ( 10 right) and others, during the 2025 episcopal visitation and fellowship with the inmates by Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion) to the Ikoyi Custodial Facility in Lagos on 1-12-2925… Photos:  Courtesy of CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

High expectations with massive support as RitaDaniels joins race for AGN Presidency

Peter Anayo

May Day rally 2025 held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Nigeria’s First Lady celebrates Dev of Education in Nigeria

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO