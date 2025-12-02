Rev’d. Dr. Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi ,Mrs. Roseline Okupevi Diocese of Lagos Anglican Communion , Directorate of Correctional Service visit Ikoyi Custodial facility

Diocesan Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion). Rev’d. Dr. Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi (6 left) and his wife, Mama Lagos, Mrs. Roseline Okupevi; (7 left) The Director of the Directorate of Correctional Services in Lagos Diocese, Venerable Chijioke Gabriel Ezeanya;(5 left) The Controller of Ikoyi medium custodial facility, Mr. Ebereonwu Julius Ogueri ( 5 right) and others, during the 2025 episcopal visitation and fellowship with the inmates by Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion) to the Ikoyi Custodial Facility, in Lagos on 1-12-2925



Diocesan Bishop of Lagos (Anglican Communion). Rev’d. Dr. Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi (10 left) and his wife, Mama Lagos, Mrs. Roseline Okupevi; (11 right) The Director of the Directorate of Correctional Services in Lagos Diocese, Venerable Chijioke Gabriel Ezeanya;(9 left) The Controller of Ikoyi medium custodial facility, Mr. Ebereonwu Julius Ogueri ( 10 right) and others, during the 2025 episcopal visitation and fellowship with the inmates by Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion) to the Ikoyi Custodial Facility in Lagos on 1-12-2925… Photos: Courtesy of CHINYERE IKEANYI.

