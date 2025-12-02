Political parties battle for dominance at Isuofia as late PDP vice chair, Emenike laid to rest in Anambra

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE

Awka

Chief Ikechukwu Emenike , the PDP Vice Chairman for Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State has been laid to rest at Umueze , Isuofia his country home.

Honorable Emenike, popularly identified as Anagbaonyeisiegbe, reportedly died on September 19, 2025, about 11:45 pm at a private hospital in Ekwulobia, Anambra State, according to family sources.

However , the PDP, APC , APGA, ADC, LP turned the burial event into a political rally as each one wanted to showcase their might to pay their last respect to the late PDP vice Chairman.

After the APGA and APC chieftains went into the family compound of the deceased, other chieftains began trooping into the place to pay their last respect amidst noisy songs, party ginggles.

The show of dominance reached a peak when the Aguata Political Forum and committee of friends of the departed led by Chief Okeneigbo flanked by PDP, APC and APGA party chieftains zoomed into the compound amidst drumming and songs of praise by drummer boys.

Emenike, former Chairman, Umueze Isuofia was Chief Executive Officer, Emenyke Electrical and Construction Company. He was Chairman, Anambra South ,Anambra State Equity Alliance (ANSEA) which fought for zoning of the governorship of seat of Anambra to the Anambra South Senatorial District which eventually paved the way for Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo election in 2021.

Emenike was honored as the first Wed couple of the St. Theresa Parish , Umueze Isuofia on November 5, 2023. He was honored with the chietaincy tile ‘Udonehendo Ndi Igbo’ by Mbido Igbo’ Association and Southeast and Delta State traditional rulers on August 31, 2024 at IgboUkwu for his contributions in preserving and promoting Igbo’ culture and tradition.

Emenike’s first son Somtochukwu, flanked by his brothers and Ihumudim Kindred and in-laws headed by Akuejuafo Sunday Okoli lamented the death of his father but thanked everybody for honouring their father on the occasion saying,”We thank everybody for attending our Father’s funeral. Our father:s death was painful. It was a lose too painful. We shall live his good legacies”.

Mbido Igbo’ Association Chairman, Chief Okafoauzu Ugochukwu, President General Isuofia People Assembly, Fidelis Okafor, Chief Achusim Madueke,

Honorable, Ndubisi Osele in their separate condolences on the occasion described Emenike as a reliable, trustworthy, steadfast personality who contributed to the well-being of the poor, upheld justice and left a good legacy. They urged the family of the deceased to emulate the good legacies of their father.

Honorable Valentine Ozigbo, the Governorship candidate of the PDP in Anambra,2021 election Ndubisi Nwobu, former Anambra State PDP Chairman , Felix Ezemezue, Aguata PDP Local Government Area Chairman,

Ogbuka Awka, Kpapkando Aguata and Sunday Nnadi were among the many party Chieftains that were present on the occasion of the burial.

Earlier in a requiem Mass in honor of the deceased ,the parish priest of St Theresa Catholic Church Reverend father Obinna Offia and the Vicar General of Ekwulobia, Reverend father ABC Chiegboka described death as inevitable, urged Christian to always live godly life, saying that Emenike was a good Christian who devoted his life to upholding the Truth and serving God.

The four- day burial ceremony which began Thursday, November 27, 2025 was concluded Sunday morning November 30, 2025 with a valedictory Church service at the St. Theresa Catholic Church Isuofia.

