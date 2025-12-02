OAU Pro-Chancellor, Oyeweso passes away at 64

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Pro‑Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile‑Ife, Professor Abdulgafar Siyan Oyeweso, passed away at the age of 64, after a brief illness.

Oyeweso, a professor of history, an educator, and a mentor whose work influenced countless students, colleagues, and political associates.

In a statement by his younger brother, Olawale Oyeweso, expressed deep sorrow over the loss, praying that Allah grants him Aljannah Firdaus and provides comfort to his family and loved ones during this difficult period.

According to him, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father and brother, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Professor Abdulgafar Siyan Oyeweso, who departed this life on Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025 at the age of 64 after a brief illness.

“Abdulgafar Siyan Oyeweso, a renowned Professor of history, educator and mentor who touched the lives of countless students and colleagues, political associates among others.

“The departed scholar was survived by wife, children and family members.

“His remains will be buried in his country home, Ede, by 4pm today after solat Ashri.

“May Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus and comfort the family and loved ones during these difficult times,” he added.