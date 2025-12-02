Mbah presents N1.62trn Budget Estimate to Enugu Assembly

26.4 C
by Peter Anayo0250

 

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, on Wednesday presented a record-breaking N1.62 trillion budget proposal to the Enugu State House of Assembly, marking a bold fiscal push aimed at accelerating infrastructure delivery, social services and economic expansion across the state.

Presenting the 2026 Appropriation Bill, Governor Mbah announced a proposed estimate of N1,617,397,000,000, describing it as a transformational budget designed to consolidate the administration’s agenda of disruptive innovation, massive infrastructure buildout, and the transition of Enugu into a premier investment destination.

The new proposal represents a 66.5 percent increase over the 2025 budget, signaling the government’s intention to deepen capital-intensive development.

According to the governor, the budget will be funded through a combination of N870 billion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), N387 billion from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), and N329 billion from capital receipts, including development financing and partnerships.

Governor Mbah emphasized that the budget maintains a strategic tilt toward growth-stimulating expenditure, setting aside 20 percent for recurrent spending and dedicating 80 percent to capital projects across key sectors.

He noted that the spending plan will prioritize infrastructure renewal, education, healthcare, water supply, technology, job creation, and security—areas he said are essential to achieving the administration’s long-term development blueprint.

The governor said his administration will be constructing 5 new bus terminals at 9th Mile, 4 corner, Udi, Awgu and Obollor Afor as well as the procurement of 14 new additional aircrafts for Enugu air.

The presentation marks a significant milestone in the state’s fiscal planning cycle as the Assembly prepares to scrutinize the proposal in the coming days.

 

