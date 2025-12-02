Enugu Govt to Hold Town Hall on Digital Land Transformation, Dec 2

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Enugu State Government has announced that it will hold a major Stakeholders’ Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, as part of its ambitious Digital Land Transformation Programme.

The meeting, which will take place at The Dome Hall of the Enugu International Conference Centre beginning at 10:00 a.m. prompt, is expected to bring together a wide range of land-related stakeholders from across the state.

The government, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Dr. Malachy Agbo, explained that the Town Hall is being convened under the visionary leadership of Governor Peter Mbah to provide the public with clear and accessible guidance on land ownership, the ongoing Revalidation and Digitization processes, government-approved layouts, and the full operation of the state’s modernised digital land administration system.

The initiative, the statement noted, is part of the administration’s commitment to transparency, citizen engagement, and a land management framework that protects the rights and investments of all landowners.

According to the government, the event is open to a wide spectrum of participants, including political leaders, individual landowners, families and community landholders, estate developers, layout coordinators, surveyors, realtors, lawyers, professional bodies, traditional rulers, town unions, business owners, religious organisations, financial institutions, academics, media professionals, civil society organisations, development partners, and every citizen with an interest in land matters.

The Town Hall is expected to serve as a critical platform for clarifying issues, answering public questions, and ensuring that all stakeholders understand their roles and obligations under the new digital system.

Speaking further on the importance of the meeting, the Commissioner emphasised that participants will have the opportunity to protect their land and investments by obtaining first-hand information from government officials, gaining clarity on compliance requirements, understanding key timelines and deadlines, and verifying government-approved layouts to avoid falling victim to land fraud.

He added that attendees will also witness live demonstrations of the new digital land system and learn how to properly document and secure their family land records for future generations.

One of the major highlights of the Town Hall will be the special on-site service available to landowners. As part of the engagement, the government will set up several service points at the venue to enable participants experience, in real time, the seamless documentation, verification, and digital conversion of their land records.

Landowners who wish to take advantage of this opportunity are advised to arrive at least one hour before the event and to come with copies of their land documents.

The statement described the engagement as an important opportunity for all stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the transformative changes underway in the state’s land administration sector.