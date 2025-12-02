26.4 C
Lagos
December 2, 2025
Trending now

The Alternative Bank drives new era for trade at NITF 2025

Way the ban on Ekpo Masquerade is misguided and culturally harmful

Senate reconstitutes C’ttees on National Security, Air Force, others

Damagun hopeful PDP will overcome leadership challenges

Tinubu nominates Gen. Christopher Musa as new minister of Defense

Edo to host 2026 N’ Delta Sports Festival as Okpebholo declares State…

Osun 2026: Adeleke has abandoned the people- Babayemi

Reps order forensic audit of NMDPRA over alleged mismanagement of gas infrastructure…

Mbah presents N1.62trn Budget Estimate to Enugu Assembly

OAU Pro-Chancellor, Oyeweso passes away at 64

Champion Newspapers LTD
Sports

Edo to host 2026 N’ Delta Sports Festival as Okpebholo declares State ‘Ready to Win It All’

by Peter Anayo0136

 

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has announced the state’s full readiness to host the 2026 edition of the Niger Delta Sports Festival, assuring that Edo will deliver a world-class event when athletes from nine states converge on Benin City in February.

The governor made the declaration on Tuesday when the leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House.

“You have chosen the right state,” Okpebholo said confidently. “We are not just the Heartbeat of the Nation for nothing. We have the strength, the athletes, and what it takes to win every sporting activity.”

During the meeting, Governor Okpebholo appealed to the NDDC to partner with Edo State to rehabilitate the Agbor–Uromi Road, describing it as “not motorable” and critical for economic and social movement.

NDDC Managing Director, Chief Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, congratulated the governor on his first year in office and commended his administration’s achievements in sports and infrastructure.

Ogbuku said the visit was to formally request Edo State to host the second edition of the Niger Delta Games, themed “Beyond Oil: Harnessing Talents.”

He noted that the maiden festival earlier in 2025 featured more than 3,000 athletes from Niger Delta states and was created to promote regional unity through sports.

He emphasized that closer cooperation between the NDDC and state governments is essential for development.

“NDDC is not a government; it is an interventionist agency,” he said. “One of our biggest challenges in the past was opposition from state governments. We are bridging that gap.”

The NDDC boss highlighted several ongoing projects in Edo, including erosion control works, ecological interventions, and road projects in Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, and Edo State Polytechnic, Usen.

Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Amadin Desmond Enabulele, thanked Governor Okpebholo for his commitment to sports development, saying Edo’s modern sports facilities and renewed regional partnerships will make the February 2026 festival a benchmark for excellence.

The event is expected to feature delegations from Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Cross River, Imo, Abia, and Edo State.

Also present at the meeting were Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa; Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilo; Chief of Staff, Gani Audu; Chairman of the House Committee on Sports, Hon. Okogbe Donald; and other officials.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Rangers halt ambitious K.M.K, set up ‘Oriental’ final showdown with Enyimba

Peter Anayo

Winners emerge in Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc holds 8th Ibadan Golf Tournament

Kelvin Egerue

Super Eagles must qualify for 2026 World Cup – Oliseh

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO