Politics

Damagun hopeful PDP will overcome leadership challenges

by Peter Anayo0263

 

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The immediate past National Chairman of the embattled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum, has expressed hope that the party will overcome its current leadership challenges and emerge stronger as a truly national political movement.

Speaking at the formal handover ceremony to the new National Working Committee (NWC) members, in Abuja on Tuesday, Damagum, assured party supporters that there were still bright lights behind the tunnel for the party, stating emphatically that what would be required from members to make the PDP stronger in the years ahead were patience, rock-strong loyalty and dedication.

“We are still a party to beat; that is why they are trying to frustrate us. We are people of faith. God is a just God, and He does not support injustice,” Damagun said.

The new National Chairman, Alhaji Tanimu Turaki, SAN, while receiving the handover notes, observed that enemies of the PDP are doing everything humanly possible to kill the party.

Turaki attacked the All Progressives Congress (APC) blaming the party for the woes of the PDP but reminded the leaders of the party that democracy thrives on political plurality, freedom of choice, equity and fair justice for all.

The National Chairman assured that the National Working Committee (NWC) would hit the ground running to bring back the party to its previous status as the biggest party in Africa.

According to Turaki, “We will take the party back to the people. There will be no impunity, and there will be no injustice,” pointing out that the task before the new PDP leadership were summountable even though it was enormous.

He appealed to former NWC members and supporters of the party to cooperate fully with the new leadership, promising to thoroughly study the handover notes and use the document as a worthy guide.

The PDP lost six elected state governors and several members, with more people still planning to leave the party following prolonged internal crises which started in 2023.

 

