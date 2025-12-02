December 2, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Chuba Babatunde Abaelu, weds former Miss Nnedinma Adaora Obi at Civil reception in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0111

Chuba Babatunde Abaelu, his wife, Former Miss Nnedinma Adaora Obi,  during a Civil reception of their wedding at  Twinwaters  Blue Water Scheme Lekki in Lagos.

L-r… Best Man, Mr Olisa Abaelu; Mother of the Groom, Prof Adeola  Abaelu (Ugonabo); Groom, Chuba Babatunde Abaelu; his wife, Former Miss Nnedinma Adaora Obi; Mother of the Bride, Lady Uchenna Obi  (Odibeze); Chief Bridesmaid, Dr Chizoba Isiugo, during a  Civil reception of their wedding in Lagos on 29/II/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Mother of the Groom, Prof Adeola  Abaelu (Ugonabo); Groom, Chuba Babatunde Abaelu; his wife, Former Miss Nnedinma Adaora Obi and  Mother of the Bride, Lady Uchenna Obi  (Odibeze).

Chairman of the Occasion L-r …Pioneer Director General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Engineer Vincent  Maduka his wife, pioneer President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Mrs. Joana Olatunmbi Maduka.

L-r …Former Deputy Governor Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Ernest Ebi; President (AASDU) Chief Sir Amachi Ebeledike and  Dr Maduka Nwakwesi.

L-r… Mrs Gloria Okeke;  Barrister Joy Ebeledike; Honourable Justice Chinwe Iyizoba (rtd); MD/CEO of Techno Oil Limited. Mrs. Nkechi Obi, OON, a specialist in growth mindset and integrative lifestyle, Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi.

Chuba Babatunde Abaelu, his wife, former Miss Nnedinma Adaora Obi, pose with PPSCL Events Planner and Coordinator of the Beautiful Civil joining and reception, Dame Princess Karenate–Egbuson. (middle).

L-r …Lady Christie Onwuzulike, GMD/CEO, Futureview Group, Mrs. Elizabeth Ebi, Mother of the Bride, Lady Uchenna Obi  (Odibeze), Princess Kate Ofodile, a specialist in growth mindset and integrative lifestyle, Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi.

Mother of the Groom, Prof Adeola  Abaelu (Ugonabo)  (right), poses with members of their family.

Mother of the Bride, Lady Uchenna Obi  (Odibeze) (5th left), poses with friends.

L-r … Chief.Dr Cyril Ajagu & Dr (Mrs) Ijeoma Ajagu.

L-r… A specialist in growth mindset and integrative lifestyle, Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi, GMD/CEO, Futureview Group, Mrs. Elizabeth Ebi, Dame Ijeoma Chuks–Okoye–Okoye, Mother of the Bride, Lady Uchenna Obi  (Odibeze) and Chief (Mrs) Carolyn Ufere.

Mother of the Groom, Prof Adeola  Abaelu (Ugonabo),(5th right), poses with friends.

L-r… GMD/CEO, Futureview Group, Mrs. Elizabeth Ebi; Mrs Gloria Okeke; Lady Christie Onwuzulike; Mother of the Bride, Lady Uchenna Obi  (Odibeze); President  (COFFHA), Barrister Augustina Igbokwe.

The Couple, Chuba Babatunde Abaelu, his wife, former Miss Nnedinma Adaora Obi, cutting their cake during a Civil reception of their wedding at  Twin Waters Blue Water Scheme, Lekki in Lagos, 29/11/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

