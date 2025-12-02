December 3, 2025
An Evening of Praise in honour of late Olusegun Awolowo held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0148

R-L… Son–in–law of Olusegun Awolowo, Akintoye Kayode& Oluwaseun; Widow  Mrs Adebola Awolowo; Oluwayinka & Ifedotun  Ogundipe, An Evening of Praise in honour of Late Olusegun Awolowo held at Harbour Point in Lagos.on I/I2/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Kadri Obafemi; Chief of Staff to the President is Rt Hon  Femi Gbajabiamila and Ogun State Governor, Prince Adedapo Oluseun Abiodun.

L-r…Oluwasegun Awolowo, his wife Ifedotun  Ogundipe & Oluwayinka Widow, Mrs Adebola Awolowo; Akintoye Kayode & Oluwaseun.

L-r…Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Governor of Delta State, Chief James  Ibori, former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment. Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, his wife, Erelu Angela.

Chiarman Odu’a investment group, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru,(3rd right) with other Friends of the family.

L-r …Renowned Ogun Businessman and Philanthropist Segun Senbanjo; President GCA Energy Limited  Mr Greg Uanseru; Olorogun Felix and Chairman Eko Electricity Distribution, Dr. Dere Otubu.

L-r …Senator Florence Ita-Giwa; Wife of the former Ogun State Governor, Mrs Olufunsho Amosun;  CEO Bolmus Group International, Hajia Bola Shagaya.

L-r… Chairman United Bank of Africa(UBA), Mr Tony Elumelu; Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Jim Ovia; Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr. ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin.

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, and his wife, Mrs Dolapo.

L-r… Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Barr. ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, MD/CEO of Eleganza Group,  Chief (Mrs) Folashade  Okoya MON; Mrs Wosilat Okoya- Seriki.

Lady Uche Obi, Mr Denies Nwokodi and Dr  Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi.

L-r… A Consummate Businessman and Entrepreneur, Dr Sam Iwuojoku, Renowned Ogun Businessman and Philanthropist, Segun Senbanjo.

L-r… Chairman/CEO Skymit Motors Limited, Tayo Ayeni;  Chairman Eko Electricity Distribution, Dr. Dere Otubu; Trinity House founder, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo.

Friends of late Segun Awolowo.

 (From left) Businessman, Chief Chairesl Ahize and other friends, during An Evening of Praise in honour of Late Olusegun Awolowo, Former Secretary, National Action  Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), who died at 62 years, held at Harbour Point in Lagos.on 1/I2/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

