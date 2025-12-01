Yuletide celebrations and the need for caution

December is traditionally a month of joy, homecomings and shared festivities. From end-of-year parties to religious gatherings, weddings and long-distance travels for the sake of family reunions, the season which transcends the month of December to January carries a unique emotional weight for many Nigerians.

Yet, year after year, the period also brings an unsettling spike in road accidents, heightened insecurity and avoidable losses of human lives. It is a reality that calls for not dampening the festive spirit, but tempering it with caution and utmost responsibility.

Across Nigeria, over the years, experience has shown that road mishaps tend to rise sharply in December as increased travel meets reckless driving, overloading and poorly maintained vehicles. Commercial drivers often push beyond limits in a bid to maximize profit before the year ends, while private motorists rush through journeys to “beat traffic.” The consequence is the same: tragic incidents that turn intended celebrations into mourning.

This year’s festive period is likely to be compounded by the increasing wave of insecurity. Across the various regions of the north and the south, acts of insecurity in the shape of banditry, terrorism and kidnapping are already instigating deep-seated fears in the minds of intending travellers for Christmas and New Year.

This is made worse by the poor state of the nation’s highways many of which have been rendered impassable by prolonged rainy season, with governments at the various levels looking the other way as opposed to making concerted efforts at rendering remedial measures, thus escalating road accidents which many times lead to loss of lives of innocent citizens.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, revealed that 5,421 people were killed in road traffic crashes across Nigeria in 2024 with the month of December recording the highest figure month-on-month. This translated to a seven per cent increase from the 5,081 fatalities recorded in 2023. This narration must not be allowed to continue.

It is against this backdrop that we challenge law enforcement agencies to intensify patrols and enforce safety regulations, while the citizens, too, must embrace discipline—obeying speed limits, avoiding night travel where possible, and ensuring vehicles are roadworthy.

Security is one major dimension that must demand vigilance. The festive season which traditionally starts today, December 1, historically provides fertile ground for criminal activity, from highway robbery to urban pick pocketing and digital fraud. While security agencies bear the responsibility of heightened surveillance, individuals must take basic precautions: inform relatives of travel plans, avoid carrying large amounts of cash, and verify digital transactions before making payments. Communities should also strengthen neighbourhood watch systems, especially in urban centres where population inflows surge during the holidays.

The economic pressure that accompanies the season presents its own risks. Many households stretch themselves financially to meet social expectations, often leading to debt and post-holiday hardship. But financial prudence and a culture of moderation is needed and should be embraced by all celebrants.

December should not be a month of performative spending but a time for spiritual rebirth for Christians, and to reconnect meaningfully with loved ones without jeopardising financial stability. The impacts of food inflation should not be lost in the excitement of the season.

And then there is the health factor. Harmattan-related respiratory issues, food-borne illnesses from improperly preserved meals, and general stress-related conditions tend to increase during the season. Simple preventive steps—proper hydration, safe food handling, and adequate rest—can make the difference between a joyous holiday and an unpleasant one spent in hospital wards.

We canvass the model of medical personnel who take advantage of the season to visit their local communities to conduct medical outreach as part of citizens’ social responsibilities.

This December, Nigeria stands at a moment where national challenges—economic uncertainty, security concerns and strained public services—demand that citizens act with heightened awareness. Celebrations are not only permissible; they are necessary for collective morale. But they must be approached with caution, restraint and a sense of community responsibility.

We demand that security agencies, especially officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services, DSS should leave no stone unturned in providing adequate security for travellers, and all citizens before, during and after the yuletide celebrations The spirit of the season will shine even brighter when every individual makes decisions that safeguard life and uphold the well-being of others. As we enter the festivities, the message is clear: enjoy, but act wisely. Celebrate, but stay safe. The country can ill afford needless human losses at a time when every life truly matters.