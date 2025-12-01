West Africa Para Games: Nigeria’s Special Eagles cruise to final of Amputee Football

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

Nigeria’s Special Eagles on Sunday set a new record at the inaugural West Africa Para Games taking place in the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in the capital of Ogun State, Abeokuta defeating Cameroon 1-0 to qualify for the finals of the amputee football.

Recall that the Special Eagles had on the opening ceremony humiliated their Benin Republic rivals with 11-0 goals margin.

The Nigerian team dominated from start to finish to send a strong message to the rest of the opponents in the competition.

Ahmed Usman struck four times, Michael Joel netted a hat-trick, Ahize Daniel added three goals after coming on, and Ibrahim Ndako scored once as Nigeria overpowered their opponents in the 50-minute contest.

Nigeria created the first chance through Usman, whose exchange with Joel almost produced an early breakthrough before Joel’s follow-up effort came back off the woodwork.

Moments later, a poor goal kick from the Benin goalkeeper fell straight to Usman, who reacted swiftly to fire the hosts into the lead.

On Sunday, they managed to beat hard fought Cameroon 1-0 to qualify for either the third place or final of the amputee football.

In other results, Benin Republic held Cameroon to a goalless draw, while Liberia recorded a 7-0 victory against Benin Republic in their first match of the tournament.

The Special Eagles will play their last group game against Liberia on Monday to earn their place in the final on Wednesday.