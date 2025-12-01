South East Electricity consumers hail Gov Soludo over FPEDC licensing

… Urges Ndi Anambra to attract generation investors

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The South East Electricity Consumers Association (SEECA) has praised Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State for his administration’s commitment to protecting the rights of electricity consumers in the state, especially following the recent actualisation of the transfer of regulatory oversight of the electricity market to the state by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Recall that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had issued an order transferring regulatory oversight of the electricity market in Anambra State after the October 9, 2025, inauguration of five professionals as commissioners to midwife the Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Speaking with newsmen in Anambra on Monday over the licensing of First Power Electricity Distribution Company Limited (FPEDC) as the electricity distribution company in the state, the Coordinator of SEECA, Dr. Sebastine Chukwuebuka Okafor, described the development as a welcome one.

He stated that such a move will enhance the state’s electricity infrastructure and industrialisation when properly harnessed and utilised.

He posited that Anambra State completely deserves a more efficient, responsive, and consumer-focused electricity market that will drive investment, expand local industries, and improve service delivery across all communities.

Dr. Okafor frowned strongly at the ongoing situation in Imo State, where the Light Up Imo project with the Orashi Electricity initiative has, according to him, “strictly become a curse to SEECA members,” due to the unending outages orchestrated by the show of power between the Imo State Government and Transpower Electricity Distribution Company Ltd that have continued to frustrate consumers in the state; adding that electricity consumers across the South East deserve fairness, transparency, and respect regardless of where they reside.

He also commended the capacity and leadership quality of the Managing Director of First Power Electricity Distribution Company, Mr. Okechukwu Okafor, describing him as a competent professional with a clear vision for building a stable and consumer-friendly electricity supply framework in Anambra State.

“FPEDC’s entry into the market should signal improved service delivery, accountability, and modern energy solutions for the state.”

“I personally know the Manager, Mr. Okechukwu Okafor, and know what he can do owing to his outstanding records in public service leadership.

What SEECA wants is an Anambra that will not suffer its citizens.”

The SEECA Coordinator also stated that the Association will always commend good works when they are done and will not hesitate to criticise poor performance or anti-consumer practices whenever they arise; while also emphasizing that SEECA is not vindictive but is committed to constructive engagement that protects consumers and strengthens the regional electricity sector.

He further urged the new regulatory framework under the Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission to prioritise issues affecting end-users, including metering, tariff transparency, transformer rehabilitation, feeder expansion, and prompt response to complaints.

According to him, the success of the new regime will depend on how much relief and improvement consumers are able to feel in their daily lives.

SEECA, however, called on the Anambra State Government to attract investors in energy generation instead of inviting more companies into the distribution industry, as doing so without proper planning or floating their own company will bring up feuds that will make electricity consumers suffer, as they are currently experiencing in Imo State.