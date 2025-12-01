Senator with honour on account of service to nation

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa.

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA

Mohammed Sani Musa is one of the high-ranking senators in the 10th Senate. He has been the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District since the 9th National Assembly. Mohammed Sani Musa is truly distinguished in both words and deed, considering the fact that he truly understands the working of the national assembly as well as the desires and aspirations of his constituents.

Born on May 11,1965 in Niger State, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa started his educational adventures at Zarumai Primary School in Minna. He holds a Bachelors’ degree in Business Administration from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, and Postgraduate Diploma and certificates from the University of London, University of Liverpool, Harvard Business School and the University of Pittsburgh USA. Prior to being elected as a Senator, Senator Musa was the Chairman of Activate Technologies Limited, an information technology firm and a senior policy adviser and member of the Niger State Economic and Social Advisory Council.

Senator Musa distinguished himself in his first senate term with his leadership acumen and work rate, and was quickly appointed the Chairman, Committee on Senate Services, and member of eight other committees including Appropriations, Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Petroleum Resources Upstream, FCT, Water Resources, Air-Force, Foreign and Local Debt, Finance and Constitution Review committees, and ad-hoc committees for the investigation of the pipeline explosions in Lagos and Rivers States, and also member of the conference committee for the harmonization of amendments to the Electoral Act 2010. His signature projects cut across every ward of the 9 LGA’s of Niger East Senatorial District.

Musa’s work rate is best exemplified by his sponsorship of over 36 bills in 36 months of his first term and fourth in the senate, according to a Premium Times Analysis and among the best 10 performing senators as credited by Order Paper platform. Some of the landmark bills include the National Rural Employment Guarantee (Est. etc) Bill, 2021, Critical Infrastructure Protection (Est.) Bill, 2021, Loan Recovery (Regulation) Bill, North Central Development Commission (NCDC); 2019 (SB 173), Federal Medical Centre Kuta, Niger State; 2019 (SB. 232), Rape and Insurgency Victims Stigmatization (Prohibition) Bill; 2019 (SB. 243) , Federal Orthopaedic Hospital Kuta (Est. etc) Bill, 2019 (SB. 279), Institute of Information Communication Technology, Suleja Bill; 2020 (SB.244), Nigeria Railway Corporation Act N129 LFN 2004 (Repeat & Re-enacted) Bill 2020 (SB. 311), Nigeria Civil Defence Academy Pandogari (Est. etc) Bill; 2019 (SB.242), Constitutional Court of Nigeria (Est.etc) Bill; 2020 (SB. 386), Loan Recovery (Regulation) Bill; 2020 (SB. 492), The Federal Character Capital Territory School of Nursing and Midwifery Abuja (Establishment) Bill; 2021 (SB. 571), FCT Borderline Community Development Commission (Establishment) Bill; 2021 (SB.584), Critical Infrastructure Protection Bill; 2021 (SB. 610) and Federal University of Health and Medical Sciences, Suleja, just to mention a few.

As the Chairman and founder of Activate Technologies Ltd, Senator Musa helped grow the firm from a start up to a multi-billion naira corporation serving hundreds of public and private sector clients. He was Special Adviser to the Niger State Government on Investment and Infrastructure; Chairman, Niger State Task Force on Environmental Management and Director in the Board of the State Development Company, Senator Musa provided executive level advice, initiated and led the execution of many infrastructure projects in Niger State and was a member of the Stakeholders Group on the Diversification of Commerce in Nigeria (Commerce 44) he developed various strategies for multi-stakeholder collaborations.

Senator Musa has been a leader in the All Progressive Congress since 2014 where he is a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC). He has contributed immensely in funding and other logistical supports at the local, state and national levels for the party’s success in 2015, 2019 and 2023 general elections which led to the overwhelm victory of the party in the State. He held at different time’s party positions in the defunct UNCP, UNPP and ANPP.

On his re-election as the Senator representing Niger East senatorial district in the 10th Senate, he was elected as a Member of Senate Special Ad-hoc Committee on National Security and Intelligence. As a ranking Senator armed with knowledge of finance, fiscal administration and tax policies, he is saddled with the responsibility of the chairman, Senate Committee on Finance where his experience, know-how and ability is expected to be utilize in legislation and oversight in scrutinizing the Budget of the federation, MTEF, improvement of IGR’s and expenditures of MDA’s. He is currently a member of the following Committees in the 10th Senate: Petroleum Upstream, Banking, Insurance & Financial Institutions, Customs & Excise, Appropriation, Defence, FCT, National Planning, Local & Foreign Debt, Police Affairs, Aviation and Capital Market.

For his many accomplishments, he was honoured with a national medal of Commander of the Order of Niger (CON) in 2022, awarded a Fellow of Education by the College of Education Minna (2007), a Honourary Doctorate degree (Honoris causa) by the Gregory University, Uturu, and bestowed the Dan Durbin Minna by the Minna Emirate Council. Recently, the distinguished senator promised to give scholarships to 200 students in Niger East Senatorial District to study medicine in Singapore. For his extraordinary commitment to the economic and social empowerment of his people, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa was honored with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Entrepreneurship, acknowledging his tireless work in building a prosperous and self-reliant Niger East Senatorial District. His visionary leadership continues to inspire and uplift generations, setting a standard for impactful governance and community development. In line with his exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to the development of Niger East Senatorial District, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa has made transformative strides in enhancing the lives of women, youths, and communities across the region. His efforts in entrepreneurship, empowerment, and infrastructural development have touched every aspect of his constituency’s welfare, creating lasting impact.

Senator Musa’s commitment to vocational skills training and empowerment for women and youths is evident in his groundbreaking initiatives. He has spearheaded numerous vocational skills acquisition programs that have provided training in critical skills such as tailoring, food processing, and agricultural practices. His efforts have opened new avenues for economic independence, enabling participants to launch small businesses and contribute meaningfully to the development of his Senatorial District.