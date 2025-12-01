Resident doctors suspend nationwide strike

The National Executive Council, NEC, of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, Saturday night suspended its total, indefinite and comprehensive strike (TICS) for a period of four weeks following a series of conciliatory meetings with the Federal Government and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

President of NARD, Dr Mohammad Suleiman, who confirmed this, said the immediate suspension was a “gesture of good faith” intended to give the government room to implement the unresolved components of the association’s 19-point demand.

“NEC, in its wisdom, has resolved to suspend the strike for four weeks to allow room for implementation. This decision reflects our commitment to continue negotiations without compromising the welfare of our members,” he said.

Suleiman explained that although the MoU captured significant progress, several key issues remain at the implementation stage.

He listed some of the pending issues to include the payment of promotion arrears, for which CMDs and MDs are still compiling data, with the government committing to a four-week deadline.

“Salary arrears have also been given a four-week deadline. On the specialist allowance, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation has issued a clear directive, while the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission is expected to take the necessary steps to actualise it,” he said.

Also, in a message to his members tagged: “NARD TICS: The Journey Thus Far”, made available to Vanguard, Suleiman said: “The long-standing case of the Lokoja 5 is expected to be fully resolved within two weeks following a committee recommendation for their reabsorption into the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja.”

The NARD President further noted that a number of longstanding issues had already been addressed.

These include the correction of failed payments on the 25/35 percent allowance and accoutrement allowance, the release of the Postgraduate Training Allowance (PAT), and the resolution of the skipping/entry level dispute.

He added that matters affecting house officers had been concluded.

He disclosed that CMDs and MDs have already been directed to halt all “obnoxious clauses” in locum contracts, while advisories on limiting call hours and ensuring adequate rest for resident doctors have been circulated nationwide.

“Committees on locum engagement and work-hour regulation are also to produce working policies within two months.

“In addition, the Collective Bargaining Agreement process is set to resume shortly, while discussions on the consultant cadre for other health professionals and the reconvening of the special pensions committee are expected to follow,” he said.

Despite acknowledging what he described as “significant progress,” the NARD President admitted the struggle had not been without errors. To his colleagues, he said: “Progress has been made, significantly. This is because of the courage and conviction of NARDites across the country. Mistakes were made along the way. Please place those solely on my shoulders as president.”

He vowed to use the four-week suspension window to intensify advocacy and engage both Nigerians and the Federal Government to ensure full implementation of all pending items.

“My next task is to take our case once again to Nigerians and the Federal Government. If items A, B, C, and D are not fully implemented within the timeline, NEC will lift the suspension and TICS will resume fully,” he warned.

Calling for unity and vigilance among members, he added that the countdown to the four-week deadline would begin on Monday, serving as a reminder to all parties involved.

“The countdown begins on Monday. Every day will remind Nigerians and the government to use this window justly and fully. It is not over until it is over.

“As we deliberate these issues, remain resolute and full of sincerity of purpose. We will continue to win. It is not over until it is over,” he said.