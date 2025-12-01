OVL Foundation Board celebrates for outstanding governance , humanitarian leadership

December 1, 2025
by Peter Anayo0146

In a major endorsement of its governance excellence, several members of the Omobolanle and Victor Laniyan Foundation (OVL Foundation) Board and Board Advisory have been awarded Honorary Doctoral Degrees and Humanitarian Ambassadorial titles.

These honours acknowledge the Board’s strategic leadership, ethical governance standards, and strong oversight that have enabled the Foundation’s programmes to scale with transparency, accountability, and national relevance.

The honorees, comprising the Foundation’s Chairman, Dr. Victor Laniyan, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, and select Board and Advisory Members, Dr. Olufemi Ayodele, Dr. Jude Igundunase, Amb. Oyinlola Babatunde, Amb. Dr. Victor Okhai, and Amb. Oluwakayode Alakunle, have been instrumental in shaping national and regional interventions in education, health, environmental sustainability, women empowerment, economic inclusion, and youth development.

Under the guidance of its Board, the OVL Foundation has become a respected force in social impact programming, successfully implementing initiatives that foster sustainable development, empower vulnerable groups, and strengthen institutional capacity.

Addressing journalists at the ceremony, Dr. Olufemi Ayodele stated, “I am humbled by this recognition. It reinforces my commitment to championing programmes that change lives, strengthen families, and restore hope in underserved communities.”

Speaking further, Dr. Ayodele noted that “These recognitions are a testament to our Board’s unwavering commitment to excellence and our visionary approach to humanitarian governance”.

The awards underscore the Foundation’s reputation as an organization guided by leaders of high integrity, credibility, and deep civic responsibility.

 

