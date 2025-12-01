Marwa emerges Champion Man of the Year 2025

.As NDLEA clinches Best Public Agency Trophy

.Awards excellent morale booster for greater heights, says Agency’s boss

THOMAS IMONIKHE

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) has emerged Champion Newspapers’ 2025 Man of the Year, thus making history as the first recipient of the golden crown for the third time running, having won the award back-to-back in 2021 and 2022.

Similarly, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, under his watch, has clinched the Champion Newspapers’ 2025 Most Innovative and Outstanding Public Agency of the Year, thereby coming top after a rigorous assessment of all government institutions and agencies across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja by the media organization.

Accepting the well-deserved Man of the Year Award, Marwa said he considered it as ‘’an excellent morale booster that will encourage him to continue doing his best as the Chairman/CEO of the NDLEA, especially as this has made him the first recipient of the golden award for the third time running, having won the same bac-to-back in 2021 and 2022’’.

Agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, in a letter of acceptance stated,‘’I must also convey his (Marwa’s) sincere appreciation to the Board of Editors that recommended him and the Champion Newspapers Limited for the time and efforts the organization devotes to this yearly award process.

‘’While we look forward with delight to the grand ceremony of the award presentation in March 2026, please permit us to appreciate the various support Champion Newspapers has given to NDLEA by way of stories, editorials, cartoons and opinions which help in shoring up public faith in the Agency to deliver on its mandate.

‘’The NDLEA Chairman/CEO has also assured that he will continue to do his very best to move the NDLEA to greater heights and ensure that the Agency fully fulfil its statutory mandate of curbing substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking for as long as he remains’’ in office.

Meanwhile, in accepting the Most Innovative and Outstanding Public Institution of the Year 2025 bestowed on the NDLEA, Babafemi said the award would serve as an ‘’excellent morale booster that will encourage its officers, men and women to continue doing their best in the ongoing drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts.

‘’I am also to convey the Chairman/CEO’s sincere appreciation to the management and staff of Champion Newspapers Limited that recommended this Agency for this award and for the time and efforts the organisation devotes to this yearly award process’’.

It would be recalled that the Group Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Champion Newspapers, Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa had in the nomination letter explained that the honour, an outcome of a discreet selection of ‘’our Board of Editors and credible independent assessors based on objective criteria, is our modest way of acknowledging pace setting individuals and organizations in the private and public sectors of the economy that have made positive and transformative impacts on the lives of Nigerians.

‘’Suffice to say that on all scores, our findings corroborated by impeccable team of independent assessors confirm that your innovative and remarkable stewardship in NDLEA has strengthened and reposition the Agency to fulfil its statutory mandate of eradicating drug abuse and rehabilitating many addicts in the country’’.

According to her, the ‘’NDLEA unassailable achievements under your watch, which include the arrests of over 73,000 drug mules and barons and seizures of over 15 million kilograms of various hard drugs in addition to the launch of war against drug abuse, WADA, across the country, are feats that continue to attract national and global acclaim for Nigeria.

Most importantly, Dr Iheakanwa noted, the ‘Agency’s regular interception of illicit drugs and substances including cannabis, codeine-based cough syrup, tramadol, cocaine, methamphetamine, diazepam, rohypnol and heroin amongst others nationwide, as well as the arrest and prosecution of suspects are clear indications that NDLEA, with the active support of Nigerians, is on the right track of winning the war against drug abuse’’.