December 1, 2025
Trending now

Agritech Co. proffers solutions to reduce Nigeria’s $10bn post harvest losses

Nigerian entrepreneurs have ideas, courage, need structures to thrive—Speaker Abbas

NDIC, NIESV strengthen partnership on failed Bank asset valuation

Insecurity: Don’t travel without authorization, NYSC DG advises corps members

South East Electricity consumers hail Gov Soludo over FPEDC licensing

IPOB insists judgement against Kanu didn’t align with rule of law, says…

Jerry Gana @80: His dedication to nation building, democratic consolidation instructive –…

FCT Police foil planned attack, neutralize notorious bandits, recover arms ,ammunitions

OVL Foundation Board celebrates for outstanding governance , humanitarian leadership

Dr. Oluwasegun Alabi, briefs Journalist on need to industrialize Pineapple farming ,…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Jerry Gana @80: His dedication to nation building, democratic consolidation instructive – Information Minister

by Peter Anayo0136

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

 

It is with great pleasure that I join family, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers across Nigeria and beyond in celebrating an exceptional statesman, scholar, and patriot, Professor Jerry Gana, on the occasion of his 80th birthday, and on the momentous launch of his new book, “Jerry Gana, Stewardship and Integrity.”

Professor Gana’s life story is one of uncommon dedication to national development, outstanding public service, and unwavering integrity.

From the classroom to the national stage, he has demonstrated exemplary leadership, deep intellect, and an enduring commitment to the unity and progress of our country.

As a former Minister of Information and Culture, Professor Gana laid the foundations that continue to shape the communication and public enlightenment landscape.

His contributions to nation-building, democratic consolidation, and civic responsibility remain instructive for generations of leaders and public servants.

The launch of his new book is not only a celebration of his legacy but also a valuable resource for scholars, policymakers, and young Nigerians seeking models of ethical leadership and responsible stewardship.

On behalf of the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, I warmly congratulate Professor Jerry Gana on attaining this remarkable milestone.

I pray that God grants him continued good health, strength, and the peace of witnessing the fruits of his lifelong service to our nation.

Happy 80th Birthday, Professor Jerry Gana, and congratulations on this remarkable publication.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Unregulated Dev. threatens Abuja’s Water Source, FCTA acts as authorities consider review of master plan

Peter Anayo

Okpebholo freezes Edo bank accounts, asks CP to end cult clashes within 48hrs

Editor

Terrorists won’t have breathing space in Nigeria –Army Chief

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO