Jerry Gana @80: His dedication to nation building, democratic consolidation instructive – Information Minister

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

It is with great pleasure that I join family, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers across Nigeria and beyond in celebrating an exceptional statesman, scholar, and patriot, Professor Jerry Gana, on the occasion of his 80th birthday, and on the momentous launch of his new book, “Jerry Gana, Stewardship and Integrity.”

Professor Gana’s life story is one of uncommon dedication to national development, outstanding public service, and unwavering integrity.

From the classroom to the national stage, he has demonstrated exemplary leadership, deep intellect, and an enduring commitment to the unity and progress of our country.

As a former Minister of Information and Culture, Professor Gana laid the foundations that continue to shape the communication and public enlightenment landscape.

His contributions to nation-building, democratic consolidation, and civic responsibility remain instructive for generations of leaders and public servants.

The launch of his new book is not only a celebration of his legacy but also a valuable resource for scholars, policymakers, and young Nigerians seeking models of ethical leadership and responsible stewardship.

On behalf of the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, I warmly congratulate Professor Jerry Gana on attaining this remarkable milestone.

I pray that God grants him continued good health, strength, and the peace of witnessing the fruits of his lifelong service to our nation.

Happy 80th Birthday, Professor Jerry Gana, and congratulations on this remarkable publication.