Insecurity: Don’t travel without authorization, NYSC DG advises corps members

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

As the spate of terrorism, insecurity and other forms of criminalities continue to escalate in some parts of the Country, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, has cautioned Corps members against travelling without authorization during their service year in order to prevent avoidable dangers on the highways.

He gave the advice while addressing the 2025 Batch ‘C’ Corps members currently undergoing the three weeks orientation exercise at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Okada in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

DG Nafiu asked Corps members to take responsibility for their personal security by being vigilant at their places of primary assignment as well as avoiding night journeys.

He further advised them to always get correct information, and establish facts before circulating same on social media platforms to avoid misinformation.

Speaking further, the DG charged them to abstain from social vices such as cultism, cyber crimes, thuggery and other negative acts that could jeopardise their personal safety.

He appealed to the corps members to network strategically among themselves and most especially in their respective host communities with the view of leaving a lasting mark and justifying the essence of the scheme.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Edo State Coordinator of the scheme, Dr Ifeoma Frances Ben-Ushie, informed the Director-General that corps members were in high spirits, disciplined, well-behaved and participating actively in all camp activities.

She further appreciated management for providing the enabling environment and expressed her profound appreciation to the Director- General for the very important visit.

Similarly, the DG, NYSC was present at the 23rd convocation ceremony of Igbinedion University, Okada where he spoke on “Integrating the Potentials, Prospects and Challenges of AI as the New Order in Higher Education,”

He explained that his lecture is focused on examining the forces that will determine whether our youths will become architects or spectators in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

He went on to ask whether they will master technology or be mastered by it, and whether our institutions will lead a renaissance or fade into irrelevance.

General Nafiu stressed that AI’s transformation of higher institutions is already underway, but the key question is whether they will shape this transformation or the transformation will shape them.

He called on institutions and youths to make wise choices which will impact their future generations positively.