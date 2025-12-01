Friends, colleagues, toast retired FCTA Director Mukhtar Galadima, laud decades of Public Service

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Friends and associates of the retired Director of the FCT Administration’s Department of Development Control, Town Planner Mukhtar Usman Galadima, gathered at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, to celebrate what many described as an “extraordinary” and “selfless” public service career spanning more than three decades.

The event drew former colleagues, family members and associates who took turns reflecting on Galadima’s years in the civil service and his central role in enforcing the Abuja Masterplan—often in challenging and sometimes dangerous circumstances.

Speaking in welcome address, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, Director of the FCTA Department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement and chair of the planning committee, described him as a tireless leader who carried his team along at every stage.

“He is a workaholic in the best sense of the word,” Ahmadu said. “Galadima is the kind of leader who not only demands excellence but supports everyone around him to achieve it.”

SAN, Onojah, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and associate of the FCTA Minister, echoed the sentiment, praising Galadima’s temperament and discipline.

“He is humble, patient and always determined to get the job done,” Onojah said. “In a system where it is easy to compromise, he stood firm.”

For Tpl Tom Edward, a staff member of the Development Control Department who worked closely with the retiree, Galadima’s strength lay in his integrity and team spirit.

“His work ethic is unmatched,” Edward said. “He engages every member of the team and ensures no one is left behind.”

In his response, Galadima thanked the organisers and the FCTA management, attributing his successes to the cooperation he enjoyed from his colleagues over the years.

“Whatever I may have achieved was never mine alone—it was always the team,” he said.

He also recalled moments of personal risk while enforcing the Abuja Masterplan, noting that some operations placed him and his team in harm’s way.

“There were days we nearly got killed,” he said. “Development control is not just about demolitions; it’s about protecting the integrity of the city, and that sometimes comes with danger.”

Galadima urged younger staff to remain committed to duty and support whoever is appointed to lead them.

“If you want to succeed, support your leader and stay focused on the work,” he advised.

Joining the Federal Capital Development Authority in 1992, Galadima rose through multiple roles before being appointed Director of Development Control, where he served until retirement.

The event closed with a toast celebrating not just his career but his personal example of discipline, fairness and resilience—qualities speakers said would remain a benchmark for public service in the FCT.