FCT Police foil planned attack, neutralize notorious bandits, recover arms ,ammunitions

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The FCT Police Command has successfully averted a planned large-scale attack on a community within the Territory, following credible intelligence and a coordinated tactical operation by the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

This breakthrough follows recent kidnapping incidents recorded in ACO Community, Gwagwalada, and Bwari, which prompted the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, to direct the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to intensify efforts to dismantle the criminal syndicate responsible.

Intelligence, according to a release by the Command Spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh later revealed that the gang had concluded plans to launch another violent attack on a community on or before December 1, 2025, with the intention to abduct residents, demand ransom, and inflict further harm on the community.

Acting swiftly on this intelligence, FCT Police operatives on 30th November 2025 at about 02:11 PM, traced and arrested one of the key conspirators, a wanted kidnapper and armed robbery suspect named Sani Mohammed Umar a.k.a. Boko, and his mobile phone, suspected to be the primary device used in coordinating the criminal operations, was recovered from him.

Investigations confirmed that the suspect belongs to the gang responsible for the previous attacks and kidnappings in ACO and Dupa and Gwagwalada, as well as multiple armed robbery incidents across Gwagwalada, Kuje, and Kwali.

He also admitted that his gang members were waiting for him at Gada Biyu Hills, Kwali, where they had converged to commence their next planned community attack.

At about 11:01 PM, the Anti-Kidnapping team, led by the OC-Anti-Kidnapping, tactically advanced into the forest, reached the gang’s meeting point, and laid a well-planned ambush.

On sighting the operatives, the heavily armed bandits opened fire. The Police responded decisively, engaging the criminals in a fierce 30-minute gun duel, during which three (3) of the bandits were neutralized.

While other gang members escaped with suspected gunshot wounds.

Items recovered from the scene include three (3) AK-47 rifles and three magazines with thirty-three (33) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

A joint operation involving Police operatives and the Forward Operation Base (FOB) of the Nigerian Army, 176 Battalion, Kwali, is ongoing, with teams combing the forest and blocking all escape routes.

Medical facilities across the area have been alerted to report any individual presenting with bullet wounds to the nearest security agency or contact the Command via 08032003913, 08061581938.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, commends the gallantry and professionalism of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and appreciates the valuable intelligence provided by members of the public.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and continue to supply timely information.