Dr. Oluwasegun Alabi, briefs Journalist on need to industrialize Pineapple farming , reducing agricultural waste in Nigeria, held in Abuja

Dr. Oluwasegun Alabi, CEO Davidoriah Nig, [middle] with Personal Assistant to the CEO Davidoriah Mercy Oluwasegun Oleje and Human Resource, Ann Osuji, briefing the Journalist on the need to Industrialize Pineapple farming and Producing of Pineapple Fruits and reducing agricultural waste in Nigeria, held at the National Assembly in Abuja … PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

For a better society _______________________________ Follow us across our platforms: Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/ You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2