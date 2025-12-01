December 1, 2025
Dr. Oluwasegun Alabi, briefs Journalist on need to industrialize Pineapple farming , reducing agricultural waste in Nigeria, held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0141

Dr. Oluwasegun Alabi, CEO Davidoriah  Nig, [middle] with Personal Assistant to the CEO Davidoriah  Mercy Oluwasegun  Oleje and Human Resource, Ann Osuji, briefing the Journalist on the need to Industrialize Pineapple farming and Producing of Pineapple Fruits and reducing agricultural waste in Nigeria, held at the National Assembly in Abuja … PHOTO:  Anayo Opara.

