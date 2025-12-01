Agritech Co. proffers solutions to reduce Nigeria’s $10bn post harvest losses

**Canvasses use of Agricultural waste for wealth creation

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

An indigenous Agritech company which specializes in pineapple farming and production of pineapple fruit concentrate, Davidorlah Nigeria Limited, has stated that Nigeria can reduce its $10 billion annual post-harvest loss by adopting smart agricultural value-chain initiatives that will turn agricultural waste into useful by-products that can be used in many forms.

The Chief Executive Officer CEO of the agricultural establishment, Mr Segun Alabi made this known while briefing newsmen at the National Assembly on Monday in Abuja

Davidorlah Farms a subsidiary of Davidorlah Nigeria Limited, has the largest pineapple farm estate in West Africa.

According to him, Nigeria, as one of Africa’s largest agricultural producers, faces a persistent challenge with agricultural waste because significant portions of crops are lost due to suboptimal harvesting, inadequate storage, poor transportation, and limited processing capacity.

He said that the company recognises the financial losses associated with agricultural waste, proposes effective solutions, and outlines the broad benefits of tackling the issue for Nigeria’s economy, society, and environment.

Alabi said, “Estimates indicate that Nigeria loses between 30% and 50% of its agricultural produce annually to waste.

In monetary terms, this translates to billions of dollars lost each year. For instance, it is projected that the nation incurs approximately $9 billion to $10 billion in annual financial losses due to post-harvest waste in fruits, vegetables, grains, and other perishable products.

These losses undermine farmers’ incomes, reduce food availability, and impede national economic growth.

He said that, to address the challenge of agricultural waste, there must be investment in modern storage and processing facilities like cold chains, silos, and local processing units, which extends the shelf life of perishable products and enables value addition.

He added that, enhanced transportation Infrastructure: Improving rural roads and logistics systems will ensure that produce reaches markets quickly and in good condition.

He further added that, farmer education and training will provide them with knowledge on best harvesting practices, post-harvest handling, and waste minimization techniques which will help reduce losses at source.

He added, “Reducing agricultural waste directly boosts Nigeria’s economy by increasing the availability of marketable produces, enhancing export potential, and improving food security.

With less waste, farmers and agribusinesses retain more value from their harvests, contributing to higher GDP and creating a more resilient agricultural sector.

Savings from reduced losses can be reinvested, stimulating growth across the value chain.

“Implementing waste reduction strategies opens up numerous employment opportunities.

New jobs arise in logistics, storage facility management, food processing, preservation technology manufacturing, and training services.

As value-addition industries grow, they offer employment for youths and women, supporting inclusive economic development and reducing rural poverty.

“Minimizing agricultural waste translates to more efficient use of land, water, and energy resources. It also reduces greenhouse gas emissions associated with decomposing organic waste and limits environmental degradation.

Sustainable waste management practices, such as composting and recycling, can further enhance soil fertility and ecosystem health”.