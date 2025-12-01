Adoption of AI will boost Nigeria’s oil and gas training sector – OGTAN

Chairman, Lagos Zone of Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN), Dr. Daniel Thomas, has said that the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) will boost Nigeria’s oil and gas training sector.

He stated that the global energy landscape is transforming rapidly and with it comes an urgent need for Nigeria to strengthen the skills, capacities and capabilities that will determine the nation’s competitiveness and sustainability.

He spoke on the topic: “Reshaping the future of the energy training sector in Nigeria through innovation and artificial intelligence,” during the 4th OGTAN Lagos zone dinner and award ceremony.

He said: “Artificial intelligence, digitaziation, immersive learning technologies, data-driven competency development and smart training ecosystems are no longer futuristic concepts, they are here, redefining how we learn, how we teach, and how we prepare today’s workforce for tomorrow’s energy realities. As a zone, we are committed to leading this change.

“We celebrate not only the progress made but the partnerships, thought leadership and relentless commitment of organisations and individuals who continue to shape the future of energy training in Nigeria.” I would like to extend our profound appreciation to all our sponsors and partners whose support has made this event possible.”

OGTAN President, Mr. Christopher Osarumwense, represented by Mrs. Funmi Ogbe ( national publicity secretary) said that the ceremony was a cornerstone of their collective effort to build a resilient, skilled and future-ready workforce for Nigeria’s vital energy industry.

He added that the theme of the event could not be more timely.

He said: “As global energy dynamics evolve, so must our capacity to equip the workforce with the skills, technologies, and competencies required for the future to grow. Tonight’s gathering is more than an award ceremony; it is a shared commitment to raising the bar for excellence, accelerating digital transformation, and driving sustainable growth across the energy training sector.”

Chief Executive Officer, Business School Netherlands, Nigeria, Prof. Lere Baale, stated that the world is undergoing a historic transition. He noted that the global energy landscape is shifting from a hydrocarbon-dominated system to a diversified, technology-driven system powered by renewables, data, and digital intelligence.

Speaking on “Reshaping the Future of Energy Learning & Development in Nigeria through Innovation and Artificial Intelligence, he stressed that for Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, this transformation presents both a challenge and a golden opportunity — a chance to move from a raw resource exporter to a knowledge and innovation-driven energy hub.

“Our success in this transition will depend not just on rigs, refineries, and reserves — but on people: the quality of our talent, the relevance of our L&D, and the agility of our learning systems.

“The future of Nigeria’s energy sector will not be written in barrels — it will be written in bytes and brains. We have the human capital, the market, and the momentum. What we now need is vision, investment, and courage to redesign how we train, learn, and lead.

“If we harness the power of innovation and artificial intelligence today, we will sustain our energy industry and illuminate Africa’s path toward sustainable prosperity. Together, let us reshape the future — by transforming our L&D, inspiring our talent, and igniting innovation.”

General Manager, Monitoring & Evaluation, The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Mr. Silas Omomehin Ajimijaye, who was the special guest of honour, enumerated the achievements of the board in driving local capacity development and support for OGTAN.

One of the awardees, Mr. Sunny Ojieh who is the local content director ( Geozone Sub-saharan Africa) from Baker Hughes, appreciated the organizers and affirmed that the award will encourage them to do more in local talent development

OGTAN immediate past board chairman, Dr. Mayowa Afe, lauded the new Lagos Zone Executives for the great organization of the award night. He promised his continued support to the team.