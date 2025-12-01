2027 ADC Presidential Ticket: Peter Obi is Better Presidential Candidate than Atiku Abubarka

In view of the recent political calculations unfolding ahead of the 2027 presidential election, the Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC), the apex sociopolitical youth organization of Igbo Race Worldwide, has implored Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubarka to Deputize Mr. Peter Obi if ADC wants to defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027. The former Labour Party Presidential Candidate – His Excellency , Dr. Peter Obi will create a national rebirth of Nigeria if elected President of Nigeria in 2027

The National President of Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka, made this statement during a press chat in Abuja on Monday, 1st December 2025, at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.

Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka noted that “there’s a long-standing political norm dictates that Southern Nigeria and Northern Nigeria alternate in holding Presidential positions. Moreso, the National Chairman of ADC is from the Northern region and the Presidential Candidate of the Party should come from the Southern region. In accordance with the aforementioned norm, Northern Nigeria’s eight-year tenure ended in 2023, enabling a President from Southern Nigeria to take office in 2023 and 2027. Considering that Southern Nigeria is slated to complete its tenure in 2031, it is imperative that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 Presidential election is restricted to choose it’s Candidate from Southern Nigeria.

Evidently, the rotational presidency between Southern Nigeria and Northern Nigeria has made Mr. Peter Obi the most competent, credible, and reliable candidate from Southern Nigeria to succeed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s failed administration, Comrade Igboayaka revealed.

“It’s therefore a wrong political permutations, a deliberate political suicide for a Northern to be fielded as a Presidential Candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in 2027 Presidential Election as a presumed alternative for All Progressive Congress (APC) failed Government”

Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka Stated, “It is undeniable that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government, hailing from Southern Nigeria, has been woefully inadequate. However, it would be politically imprudent to propose a Northern Presidential Candidate as an alternative, potentially perpetuating political subservience to the Southern region and inadvertently garnering sympathy votes for the beleaguered Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration in 2027.

In an attempt by the cabals to secure the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential ticket for Atiku Abubakar, and use Peter Obi as Vice President, then a political conspiracy theory has emerged suggesting that Atiku Abubakar is secretly working to facilitate Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s return to Aso Rock in 2027.

To effectively remove Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) must present a Southern Presidential Candidate, and Mr. Peter Obi, being the most popular and credible candidate in the Southern, is widely accepted by Nigerians.

For the sake of Nigeria’s rescue, Alhaji Atiku Abubarka should pay a national price by willingly deputizing former Labour Party Presidential Candidate Mr Peter Obi in the 2027 Presidential Election.

Atiku Abubakar will make an unprecedented selfless political history globally if he demonstrates remarkable humility and sees reason to be the Vice Presidential Candidate to Mr. Peter Obi under the African Democratic Party (ADC)

As Mr. Peter Obi has the most natural-organic political followers across Nigerian, the most effective way for Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lose the 2027 Presidential Election is a joint ticket with Mr. Peter Obi as the Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADC) and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the Vice-Presidential Candidate; ADC will be announced as the winner of the 2027 Presidential Election before 1pm.

“By 2027, it would be 61 years since the South East Region of Nigeria was last given the opportunity to produce the President of Nigeria or Head of State, a clear injustice and political marginalization”, Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka recounted

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should take a significant step towards healing the wounds of 61 years of deliberate political marginalization, neglect, and hatred against Ndigbo by accepting to deputize Mr. Peter Obi in 2027 Presidential Election.

The Igbo people reject any notion of political servitude to other tribes and will not acquiesce to a subordinate role within Nigeria’s political landscape in this critical time; hence, those encouraging Mr. Peter Obi to accept a Vice Presidential role under Atiku Abubakar should rather counsel Atiku Abubakar to accept the Vice Presidential slot to Mr. Peter Obi, thereby ensuring the presidency remains in Southern Nigeria till 2031 Presidency will return to Northern Nigeria.

The Nigerian people will categorically reject and dismantle the African Democratic Congress (ADC) if Alhaji Atiku Abubaka flies the ADC Presidential Ticket in 2027.

Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka warned that “any attempt or conspiracy to deny Mr. Peter Obi the ADC Presidential Ticket will prompt Ndigbo to join other oppressed Nigerians in moving to any political party willing to offer Mr. Peter Obi the presidential ticket.

The Position of majority of Nigerian Masses is that Mr. Peter Obi must appear on the Presidential ballot in 2027, regardless of political affiliation; any alternative plans will be strongly opposed by Nigerians, Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka concluded.