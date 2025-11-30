Sadakatasi partners AA Zaura Foundation Int’l, commits to sponsoring youth rehabilitation under streets to straight project

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

In a major milestone for youth rehabilitation and social reintegration efforts in Africa, particularly northern Nigeria, Turkish humanitarian organisation – Sadakatasi has formally entered into a strategic partnership with the AA Zaura Foundation International, committing to sponsor the rehabilitation of vulnerable youths under the Foundation’s flagship Streets to Straight Project.

The commitment was announced on Wednesday in the Republic of Turkiye during a high-level strategic meeting between the management of Sadakatasi and the President of AA Zaura Foundation International, Alhaji Abdulsalam Abdulkarim Zaura.

During the engagement, discussions centred on collaborative intervention models, funding support, and the scaling of rehabilitation programmes targeted at street-connected youths, drug-dependent young persons, and socially displaced adolescents, especially the daba groups.

Speaking after the meeting, Sadakatasi representatives reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to providing financial sponsorship for youth rehabilitation, psychosocial support systems, and capacity-building resources necessary for the transformation and reintegration of beneficiaries into society.

The partnership is expected to significantly strengthen the institutional framework and operational capacity of the Streets to Straight Project, which has continued to gain national and international attention.

Alhaji Zaura described the collaboration as “a transformative step toward restoring dignity and hope to thousands of young people who deserve a second chance at life.”

He commended Sadakatasi for its humanitarian vision and expressed confidence that the partnership would accelerate the implementation timeline and deepen the project’s impact across targeted communities in Nigeria.

This development underscores the growing commitment of critical stakeholders, both domestic and international, who continue to align with the AA Zaura Foundation to drive the successful rollout of the Streets to Straight Project.

Over recent months, the initiative has attracted increased interest from government agencies, development partners, private sector institutions, and civil society actors seeking to contribute to youth rehabilitation and crime prevention in Northern Nigeria.

The newly formed partnership is expected to commence with immediate programme support, with implementation structures already being strengthened to ensure accountability, sustainability, transparency, and measurable outcomes for beneficiaries.

