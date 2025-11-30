President vows to hunt down enemies of Nigeria

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed that restoring peace, strengthening national security, and expanding economic opportunity remain the top priorities of his administration.

Representing the President at the memorial of former Kogi State Governor, Prince Abubakar Audu in Lokoja on Sunday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated that government is fully mobilised to hunt the enemies of state wherever they may be and restore the peace that is the rightful inheritance of every Nigerian.

“Yet, we are under no illusions about the recent setbacks and security challenges that have tested our nation’s resolve.

Let me be unequivocal: the security and welfare of every Nigerian remain the sacred priority of my government. We have therefore taken decisive action,” he said.

This was contained in the statement signed by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister, Rabiu Ibrahim.

He emphasized that the State of Emergency declared recently on national security is not symbolic rhetoric, but a signal of renewed commitment to the expansion of security manpower, modernised intelligence, and strategic reforms including the advancement of State Police as a community-sensitive solution to local threats.

“The recent Declaration of a State of Emergency on national security underscores the gravity with which we view this challenge.

This is not a mere proclamation; it is a declaration of war against all forms of insecurity.

As part of this, we have immediately begun the process of expanding the capacity of our armed forces and security agencies in numbers, in advanced weaponry, and in intelligence capabilities.

We will hunt the enemies of our state wherever they may be and restore the peace that is the rightful inheritance of every Nigerian.

“But to secure our people permanently, we must reform the very architecture of our security.

This is why my administration is courageously championing the establishment of State Police. We believe that a more localised, community-sensitive security structure is vital to complement the valiant efforts of our national forces.

It will also boost employment in the grassroots. This is a bold, necessary constitutional step, one that requires our collective will, and we are committed to seeing it through,” he said.

He added that the Federal Government is also intensifying international diplomacy to correct false narratives that misrepresent Nigeria’s religious harmony and peaceful coexistence.

In reflecting on the legacy of the late Prince Abubakar Audu, the President described him as a pivotal figure in Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

He said the Late Prince Audu was a leader whose foresight helped shape the governance foundation of Kogi State and contributed to Nigeria’s transition into stable civilian rule.

He said Prince Audu’s political career was not an episode of personal ambition, but an enduring contribution to state-building and institutional strength.

The President said he also views leadership in that same spirit where service is measured by impact, not applause.

“We are gathered to honour a giant. A man whose name is irrevocably woven into the very fabric of our democratic journey.

Prince Abubakar Audu was not just a politician; he was a pathfinder. As the first democratically elected Governor of Kogi State, first in 1992 and again as a pioneer in 1999, Prince Audu carved out a vision for Kogi State and helped lay the foundation for our nation’s enduring democracy.

“He was my formidable ally, a brother in the struggle, and one of the founding fathers who, with courage and conviction, laid the foundations upon which our democratic ideals now stand.

His legacy is not a relic of the past; it is a living, breathing template of bold leadership and transformative governance.

It is a template this administration is committed to honouring, not just in words, but in concrete action,” he said.

While highlighting ongoing reforms in key sectors of the economy, President Tinubu said his administration is modernising livestock farming framework in order to turn areas of historical tension into engines of economic development and peaceful coexistence.

“We are launching a comprehensive initiative to modernise the livestock industry.

This includes the creation of large-scale ranching schemes, improved animal husbandry, and the integration of the livestock value chain into our national economy.

Our goal is to transform this critical sector from a source of tension into a bastion of prosperity, creating jobs, ensuring food security, and fostering lasting peace between our farming and herding communities,” he stated.

Through the Social Investment Programmes, the President said, his administration is placing Nigerians at the centre of governance by scaling up interventions to provide direct support to the most vulnerable, funding and nurturing small and medium enterprises, and empowering youth with the skills to compete and thrive in the global economy.

Furthermore, he said, his administration is undertaking an unprecedented expansion of national infrastructure ranging from modernising road and rail networks to enhancing power infrastructure.

“We are building the arteries that will connect our markets, power our industries, and unite our people. Your Excellency and the good people of Kogi state, the legacy of development Prince Audu began in Kogi is a model we are determined to replicate and scale across the nation,” he said.