NNPC foundation named Africa’s most responsible organisation

The NNPC Foundation has emerged Africa’s Most Responsible Organisation at the 2025 SERAS Sustainability Awards held in Lagos on Saturday night.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Foundation secured the prestigious continental prize at the 19th edition of Africa’s leading sustainability recognition platform.

This year’s ceremony, themed ‘Sustainability 2.0’, focused on impact, innovation, and full disclosure in development practice across the continent.

The NNPC Foundation won five major awards, reinforcing its reputation as a pioneer in sustainable development in Africa.

Its awards include Best in Decent Work, Best in Stakeholder Engagement, Best in Poverty Reduction, and Africa Sustainability Professional of the Year.

Managing Director, Emmanuella Arukwe, said the awards validate the Foundation’s measurable interventions across Nigeria.

“This recognition affirms our position as a sustainability leader driving meaningful impact and innovation,” she said after receiving the awards.

“This win is for NNPC Limited. This win is for impact. This win is for Africa.”

She said the Foundation’s work spans health, education, cleaner energy, environment, and poverty reduction across the six geopolitical zones.

Arukwe said over 6,000 free cataract surgeries had restored sight and restored livelihoods nationwide.

She noted that three wards with 100 beds were renovated at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos.

She added that nationwide cancer awareness and screening programmes had been expanded with MRI machines provided to key centres.

On education, she said over 40,000 STEM books were distributed to public schools across the 36 states and the FCT.

She said 1,075,981 NYSC members received financial literacy training to empower young people entering the workforce.

“We also empowered over one million corps members, including 5,000 direct beneficiaries supported with start-up resources,” she said.

She added that 30 truckloads of food, water, and medical supplies were delivered to flood victims in Borno State.

On agriculture, she said 15,085 vulnerable farmers were trained on climate-smart practices and market strategies.

Arukwe noted that the Foundation provided verified seedlings to farmers and carried out monitoring for long-term sustainability.

She highlighted environmental clubs, tree-planting campaigns, and community climate-resilience projects executed across different states.

She said the Foundation’s environmental work included major tree-planting initiatives in Katsina to combat land degradation.

On cleaner energy, she said 45 CNG buses were donated to support public transport and strengthen Nigeria’s clean energy transition.

She stressed that every project undergoes detailed sustainability checks before implementation.

“All our initiatives are monitored to ensure long-term impact and measurable results,” she added.

She said 3,441 Nigerians were screened in 2024 for breast, cervical, and prostate cancers under the Foundation’s ongoing interventions.

“With millions already reached, the Foundation remains a beacon of hope for underserved communities nationwide,” she said.

SERAS Founder Ken Egbas praised the Foundation for its commitment to community empowerment and sustainability excellence.

He said every award recipient demonstrated leadership worthy of celebration and wider emulation.

Egbas recalled SERAS’ journey from modest beginnings in 2007 to becoming Africa’s most respected sustainability benchmark.

He noted that entries grew to 325 this year, covering 31 African countries.

He described SERAS as the world’s second-oldest sustainability award after the Reuters Business Award.

He said the platform has become the gold standard for sustainability excellence in Africa.

Egbas stressed that sustainability is now a key measure of global competitiveness and Africa’s economic future.

He celebrated stories behind the awards—children returning to school, communities receiving clean water, and patients regaining their sight.

“Africa needs more. Africa deserves more. The future demands more,” he said, urging leaders to build a sustainable continent.