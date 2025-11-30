November 30, 2025
Trending now

President vows to hunt down enemies of Nigeria

NSITF to expand risk management framework to ensure efficiency, effective delivery on…

Konga Extends Yakata Sale to December 6 Following Overwhelming Customer Demand

Customs decorate newly promoted officers

NNPC foundation named Africa’s most responsible organisation

Sadakatasi partners AA Zaura Foundation Int’l, commits to sponsoring youth rehabilitation under…

Tinubu nominates Ugwuanyi, 31 additional ambassadors

Kidnapping: N’Assembly should expedite action on Tinubu’s charge for state police –…

Murdered retired judge: Police launch manhunt for prime suspect

BEYOND BOOTS ON THE GROUND

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest newsNews

Murdered retired judge: Police launch manhunt for prime suspect

by Editor0708

 

Ebenezer Adurokiya, Warri

The Delta State Police Command has intensified efforts to apprehend the prime suspect in the killing of retired High Court judge, Justice Ifeoma Okogwu, whose body was discovered in her Asaba residence on 24 November.

According to the Command, the alarm was raised by the late judge’s brother, who visited her home and found her dead under suspicious circumstances.

SP Bright Edafe, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in a statement on Sunday, said officers from ‘A’ Division, Asaba, responded swiftly and moved the body to the mortuary for further examination.

One suspect, identified as Lucky Matthew, has been arrested, while the principal suspect, Godwin Vanem, is currently on the run.

He said preliminary findings suggested that Vanem may have fled the residence shortly after the incident.

Following orders from the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (Homicide Section) for a thorough and discreet investigation.

A manhunt is underway to track down the fleeing suspect.

Meanwhile, CP Abaniwonda has conveyed the Command’s condolences to the family of the deceased, assuring them that every effort will be made tossz ensure justice is served.

The Police urged members of the public with information that may assist the investigation to contact the Command through the following lines: 08036684974
08114895600, 08025666914

Related posts

World Mental Health Day: FMC Jabi, NGO hosts outreach programme at IDP camp in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Fire outbreak: Sanwo-Olu mulls community willpower to fight scourge

Peter Anayo

Court finds Natasha guilty of contempt, to pay N5m fine

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO