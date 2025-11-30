Murdered retired judge: Police launch manhunt for prime suspect

Ebenezer Adurokiya, Warri

The Delta State Police Command has intensified efforts to apprehend the prime suspect in the killing of retired High Court judge, Justice Ifeoma Okogwu, whose body was discovered in her Asaba residence on 24 November.

According to the Command, the alarm was raised by the late judge’s brother, who visited her home and found her dead under suspicious circumstances.

SP Bright Edafe, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in a statement on Sunday, said officers from ‘A’ Division, Asaba, responded swiftly and moved the body to the mortuary for further examination.

One suspect, identified as Lucky Matthew, has been arrested, while the principal suspect, Godwin Vanem, is currently on the run.

He said preliminary findings suggested that Vanem may have fled the residence shortly after the incident.

Following orders from the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (Homicide Section) for a thorough and discreet investigation.

A manhunt is underway to track down the fleeing suspect.

Meanwhile, CP Abaniwonda has conveyed the Command’s condolences to the family of the deceased, assuring them that every effort will be made tossz ensure justice is served.

The Police urged members of the public with information that may assist the investigation to contact the Command through the following lines: 08036684974

08114895600, 08025666914