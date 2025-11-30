Konga Extends Yakata Sale to December 6 Following Overwhelming Customer Demand

In an unprecedented move that has sent waves of excitement across Nigeria’s shopping community, Konga, the nation’s leading composite e-commerce group, has announced a one-week extension of its blockbuster Yakata sale campaign. Initially scheduled to end on November 30, 2025, Nigeria’s biggest sale of the year will now run until Saturday, December 6, 2025.

The announcement came after a wave of public appeals from shoppers across the country, many of whom took to social media pleading for more time to enjoy the discounts. Comments and heartfelt posts poured in from customers saying they needed “just one more week” to buy essential household appliances, smartphones, Christmas gifts, groceries, and work gadgets at the unbeatable prices Yakata offers. Others explained that with school fees, rent renewals, and year-end expenses, Yakata came at the perfect time; they just needed a little more runway.

The clamour for extension wasn’t arbitrary; it stemmed from practical economic circumstances that resonate with millions of Nigerians. For many Nigerians whose income arrives in the first week of the month, the original deadline meant watching incredible deals slip through their fingers, even though they were only days away from having the funds. This challenge was compounded by reports from shoppers who also faced delays in executing timely fund transfers during the initial window.

Beyond the salary timing, several reasons fuelled the nationwide request. Shoppers needed Yakata’s discounts to stretch their budgets, especially with the bumper year-end responsibilities such as Christmas preparation. Additionally, Yakata has always been a lifeline for families seeking relief.

Moved by this passionate appeal and in the spirit of the festive season, Konga announced the extension on its official social media pages over the weekend, describing it as a compliment of the season to its teeming and loyal customer base.

In a statement released shortly after the announcement, Onochie Melvin, Head of E-commerce and Commercial Planning at Konga, reassured shoppers that the company heard their voices clearly.

“Our customers have been the true heartbeat of this year’s Yakata. The demand for an extension was overwhelming, and as a customer-first brand, we are delighted to oblige. We have worked with our partners to not only extend Yakata but to also ensure the deals remain just as attractive, in some cases even better, as a compliment of the season.”

He added that Konga will maintain up to 80% discount across key categories during the extension period and that many new deals will be introduced as fresh inventory from partners lands in their warehouses this week. He also expressed profound gratitude to customers whose loyalty and trust have made Yakata Nigeria’s most anticipated shopping event

The extension arrives at the perfect moment as Nigerians prepare for the festive season. December brings unique financial demands: children’s holiday activities, family gatherings, year-end celebrations, and preparations for the new year. Smart shoppers recognize that leveraging Yakata’s extended timeline allows strategic purchasing that addresses multiple needs simultaneously.

Shoppers during this extension period will also continue to qualify for the Konga Rewards, where those who shop ₦15,000 and above stand a chance to win exciting gift items such as appliances, electronics, kitchen gadgets, and lifestyle essentials.

This extension is not just a continuation; it is an opportunity. An opportunity for families to get that long-desired refrigerator, smartphone, generator, air fryer, wardrobe refresh, or groceries at the lowest prices of the year. An opportunity for early Christmas shoppers to stock up without fear of inflated December prices. An opportunity for offices and small businesses to upgrade equipment before year-end.

Konga Yakata is widely regarded as Nigeria’s biggest sale of the year, and this final seven-day window may be the last chance to secure deals this good until November 2026. With the countdown now reset, shoppers are encouraged to visit Konga.com, walk into any Konga retail store nationwide, or use the Konga app to take advantage of this generous extension.

As one shopper wrote under Konga’s announcement, “God bless whoever approved this extension. Now I can finally buy everything on my list without shaking.”

The message is clear: the people asked, and Konga listened. Now it’s time to shop smart, shop early, and make this extended Yakata count.