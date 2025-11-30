Kidnapping: N’Assembly should expedite action on Tinubu’s charge for state police – Lagos Assembly spokesman

…hails President on declaration of national security emergency

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, Hon Stephen Ogundipe has commended President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of national security emergency over pervasisve insecurity, urging members of the National Assembly to give support to the move for smooth execution.

to address the ravaging insecurity in some parts of the country.

The Assembly spokesman said it is a demonstration of the President’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians.

Ogundipe made the remarks in a statement made available to our correspondent, noting

Tinubu’s call for National Assembly to commence the constitutional amendment process for the establishment of State Police is a long-awaited and visionary move.

He explained that the establishment of state police will decentralize security architecture, bring policing closer to the grassroots, and empower states to respond swiftly to security matters.

Ogundipe wrote: “I wholeheartedly welcome and commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his bold, strategic, and timely declaration of a national security emergency. As a leader known for his deep foresight and unmatched strategic capacity, the President has once again demonstrated his commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians when it matters most.

“The President’s charge to the National Assembly to commence the constitutional amendment process for the establishment of State Police is a long-awaited and visionary move. This step will decentralize security architecture, bring policing closer to the grassroots, and empower states to respond swiftly and effectively to emerging threats. It reflects a leadership that is attentive, proactive, and ready to adopt modern security frameworks in line with global best practices.

“Furthermore, the directive for the recruitment of additional personnel into the Nigeria Police Force and the Armed Forces is another commendable effort aimed at strengthening our national security capacity. At a time when the country faces complex and evolving security challenges, expanding the manpower of our security agencies is both prudent and necessary.

“These decisive actions align strongly with the Renewed Hope Agenda and reaffirm the President’s unwavering dedication to restoring peace, stability, and prosperity across the nation. It is imperative that all stakeholders, states, legislators, security institutions, and citizens give their full support to the President so that these reforms can achieve the desired results.

“As Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, I express my unflinching support for these initiatives and pledge continued collaboration in ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria for all,” he noted.

President Tinubu on Wednesday 26th November declared a nationwide security emergency, ordering the army, police and intelligence services to immediately expand recruitment and deploy thousands of additional personnel.

He also urged the National Assembly to initiate the process of legalising state police to tackle the escalating wave of kidnappings and terrorist attacks across the country in the past week.

As a result of abduction of schoolchildren and worshippers in some parts of the country, the Federal Government had ordered the closure of 41 Federal Unity Colleges across the country.

The Presidency had defended the resort to negotiation with the bandits, noting that this was done to ensure the safety of the victims.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, dismissed speculation that a ransom was paid for the release of the hostages.

In a statement he signed, the President authorised the Nigeria Police Force to recruit 20,000 additional officers, bringing the ongoing recruitment drive to 50,000, and directed the military to similarly enlist more personnel for rapid deployment.

“Today, in view of the emerging security situation, I have decided to declare a nationwide security emergency and order additional recruitment into the Armed Forces,

“By this declaration, the police and the army are authorised to recruit more personnel. The police will recruit an additional 20,000 officers, bringing the total to 50,000,” Tinubu declared.

He also approved the temporary conversion of National Youth Service Corps camps into police training depots to fast-track the preparation of recruits.

Police officers recently withdrawn from VIP escort duties are to undergo “crash training” and be redeployed to high-risk zones.

“Although I had previously approved the nationwide upgrade of police training facilities, the police authorities are, by this statement, authorised to use various National Youth Service Corps camps as training depots.

“The officers being withdrawn from VIP guard duties should undergo crash training to debrief them and deliver more efficient police services when deployed to security-challenged areas of the country,” Tinubu noted.

The announcement comes after more than 300 persons, mostly schoolchildren, were abducted in Kebbi, Niger and Kwara states in barely one week, triggering national outrage and prompting the President to cancel his trips to South Africa and Angola.

Tinubu also directed the Department of State Services to deploy all trained forest guards into the field “To flush out the terrorists and bandits lurking in our forests,” adding that the agency has presidential approval to recruit even more personnel.

“The DSS also has my authority to immediately deploy all the forest guards already trained to flush out the terrorists and bandits lurking in our forests.

“The agency also has my directive to recruit more men to man the forests. There will be no more hiding places for agents of evil,” he declared.

Calling for nationwide vigilance, the President urged citizens to support security forces by reporting suspicious activity.

“Fellow Nigerians, this is a national emergency, and we are responding by deploying more boots on the ground. As Nigerians, we should all get involved in securing our nation.”

The President commended security agencies for the successful rescue of the 24 abducted schoolgirls in Kebbi and 38 church worshippers in Kwara, while noting that efforts continue to locate the remaining missing students from the Catholic school in Niger State.

Tinubu also urged the National Assembly to commence legislative work on enabling states to establish their own police formations.

The establishment of state police has stalled at the National Economic Council for months since Tinubu first mulled the idea in February 2025.

“Our administration will support state governments which have set up security outfits to safeguard their people from the terrorists bent on disrupting our national peace.

“I call on the National Assembly to begin reviewing our laws to allow states that require state police to establish them,” he announced.

The President advised states to discontinue siting boarding schools in remote locations without adequate protection and called on churches and mosques in high-risk areas to proactively request security cover.

He stated, “States should rethink establishing boarding schools in remote areas without adequate security.

“Mosques and churches should constantly seek police and other security protection when they gather for prayers, especially in vulnerable areas.”

