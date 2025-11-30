Customs decorate newly promoted officers

The Nigeria Customs Service has decorated newly elevated senior officers following the approval of their appointments by the Nigeria Customs Service Board.

This was disclosed in a statement released on its official X handle on Sunday.

The statement stated that the ceremony, held on Wednesday at the NCS Headquarters auditorium in Abuja, featured the decoration of five Deputy Comptroller-Generals of Customs, Baba Imam, Isah Umar, Tijjani Abe, Timi Bomodi and Oluyomi Adebakin.

The elevation follows the recent retirement of senior officers and is expected to strengthen leadership across Customs formations nationwide.

Eight Assistant Comptroller-Generals, CG Ogbonna, I. Abba-Aji, G.M. Haruna, E.J. Edelduok, G. Gaura, I. Isyaku, M.S. Shuaibu and M.D. Malah, were also decorated.

Their appointments, according to the Service, will enhance policy implementation, compliance management and operational efficiency.

In addition, 10 officers received special promotions in recognition of their “exceptional hard work, professionalism, and remarkable contributions to national revenue, enforcement, and administrative excellence.”

Speaking at the ceremony, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, congratulated the honourees and reminded them of the responsibility attached to their new ranks.

“It is my prayer that this new set of officers will fulfil their obligations and live up to the challenge given to them. Decisions will be taken as members of management.

“And when they’re taken, irrespective of differences during the build-up to such decisions, they now become the decisions of everybody,” he said.

He urged the newly promoted management officers to remain vigilant and resist external influence, saying,”We’re also very vulnerable to pressures at this level from outside the Service.

“This is the time for us to see the Service as our own. This is the time for us to stand up for whatever value we have created for ourselves.”

Adeniyi also addressed officers who were not selected for special promotion, encouraging them to remain committed.

He said genuine dedication “never goes unnoticed” and assured that recognition would come at the appropriate time.

The CG emphasised the need for mentorship within the Service, calling on senior officers to guide subordinates and transfer knowledge to strengthen institutional capacity.

According to the NCS, the appointments reflect its commitment to rewarding merit and improving leadership quality across all operational levels.