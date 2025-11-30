Anambra Police recover corpses of 2 kidnapped Cameroon women in Omambala River

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The Anambra State Police Command has reportedly recovered two corpses out of three Cameroon women who were said to have been kidnapped on arrival in Onitsha, Anambra State, for business transaction.

Recall that Police investigators had earlier arrested two suspects: Nonso Augustine Akpeh ‘M’, 37 years old, and Kingsley Akpeh ‘M’, 44 years old, who are currently assisting operatives with vital information.

In continuation of these efforts, on the evening of 28th November 2025, Police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, working in collaboration with professional river divers and local volunteers, conducted an intensive search along the Omambala River in Anambra West Local Government Area.

During the operation, the team recovered two female decomposed bodies believed to be victims of the kidnapping incident and immediately contacted the family of the kidnapped victims, who positively identified the recovered bodies as a wife, Mrs. Bognou Alice and niece, Miss Sandra, to one Mr. Alice.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga, (SP), both corpses have been deposited in a mortuary for further examination and necessary investigative procedures.

To this end, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends, has ordered intensified search efforts to recover the remaining missing victim.

He has also directed all units involved to strengthen operational activities aimed at apprehending the third suspect, Uchenna Nicholas Mmadu, who is currently on the run, to ensure he faces the full weight of the law.

The Commissioner further reassured the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives, maintaining security, and delivering justice.

