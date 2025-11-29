THE SELLING MINDSET: THE SECRET OF A SUCCESSFUL SALESMAN

The marketplace today feels like a storm that refuses to settle. Prices rise faster than incomes, buyers hesitate longer before spending, and the business space seems crowded with brands chasing the same cautious customer. Walk through major open markets in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, or Onitsha and you can feel the pressure in the air especially this season. Brands have launched various campaigns and promos. Business owners are fighting to stay visible, customers are fighting to stay afloat, and the salesman stands in the middle of both worlds, trying to create a bridge in a time when market economy is volatile and money is tight. Yet it is in this same turbulence that true salesmanship shows its strength.

Salesmanship is not the art of persuasion that many people assume it to be. It is the discipline of helping people make decisions that genuinely improve their lives. A salesman is not someone who merely pushes a product; he is the person who interprets needs, clarifies doubts, and positions value in a way that makes sense to the customer. Peter Drucker famously said, “The aim of marketing is to know and understand the customer so well the product or service fits him and sells itself.” When a marketer opens the door by shaping perception, the salesman is the one who steps in to reassure, guide, and secure commitment. Marketing speaks to the crowd; selling speaks to the individual.

This is what makes selling both a privilege and a responsibility. In many Nigerian organisations today, the salesman is the frontline ambassador, the living proof of the promises made in adverts, jingles, and campaigns. Where the marketer analyses trends and forecasts demand, the salesman deals with the reality of the buyer’s fears, resistance, and limited purchasing power. He sees the human side of the economy every day. That is why his mindset determines whether he sinks in the pressure or rises above it.

A winning selling mindset begins with intention. The salesman must see himself not as a hunter chasing targets but as a partner helping customers get what serves them best. Zig Ziglar captured it perfectly: “Stop selling. Start helping.” In a climate where people are suspicious of being exploited, a salesman who leads with sincerity immediately stands out. Customers may forget your pitch, but they remember your posture. They remember how you listened, how you explained, how you followed up, and how you made them feel valued rather than pressured.

Another part of the selling mindset is understanding that sales is a relationship business, not a transaction business. Anyone can close a sale once; only a true salesman can keep a customer for years. Nigerian buyers especially respond to connection, they want familiarity, reliability, and reassurance. They are more likely to stick with someone who remembers their last purchase than someone who only calls when there is a new promotion. A sale should not end at payment; it should begin a relationship of support, feedback, and trust.

Still, none of these qualities excuse the hard work required. Selling in a tough economy demands discipline. Targets do not bow to talent alone. Daily routines matter, early calls, timely follow-ups, maintaining a clean pipeline, tracking opportunities, and preparing thoroughly before every meeting. A salesman who treats selling as a daily craft will outperform even the most charismatic competitor who relies solely on charm. As one old saying goes, “Success is the sum of small efforts repeated day in and day out.”

Knowledge is also non-negotiable. In a competitive Nigerian environment where alternatives are everywhere, a salesman must know his product so well that he speaks with quiet authority. He must understand competitors, not to attack them, but to highlight strengths honestly. When a customer senses competence, half their hesitation disappears. Confidence is built on preparation, not personality.

To stand out, a salesman must also internalise resilience. There will be good months and dry months. There will be prospects who vanish after promising to “get back to you.” There will be organisations tightening budgets, customers negotiating aggressively, and moments when even the most skilled salesman questions his path. But resilience is the salesman’s anchor. It reminds him that rejection is not a verdict; it is part of the journey. It keeps him steady when others panic. It pushes him to try one more time, call one more lead, and refine one more strategy. In a turbulent economy, resilience is gold.

Finally, as a salesman, you must organised. I learnt this from one of our clients. I had a business meeting recently with one of our client on a new campaign and at the end of the meeting he said something that has spurred me higher in client management as we call it in our business clime. He said Uche, I like working with you because you are organized. That was the exact word of the client, an expertrait. Composure is needed as a salesman. Being organized, your attitude, comportment etc, they all come to add when selling.

The Nigerian sales environment today demands more than routine skills; it demands strategic empathy. Customers are not just comparing products, they are comparing priorities. A good salesman reads the times. When people are struggling with fuel prices, he highlights durability. When they worry about future costs, he emphasises savings. When competition intensifies, he doubles down on service. He adjusts without compromising integrity.

What separates a salesman from a marketer is simple; the marketer creates demand, the salesman converts it. The marketer paints the picture, the salesman closes the deal. But in an economy like ours, the salesman carries the final weight. He is the one who ensures that revenue comes in, that organisations stay afloat, and that brands remain relevant. He is the engine of business survival.

In truth, the selling mindset is not talent; it is a cultivated posture. It is built on empathy, strengthened by discipline, proven through consistency, and rewarded by trust. A salesman who embraces this mindset does not fear the economy. He understands it, adapts to it, and grows through it. And in a country as unpredictable yet promising as ours, that mindset is not just an advantage, it is a necessity.

We improve by learning and rise by practicing.

Uche Ojula arpa

Media and Marketing Consultant, Advertising and Brand Implementation Expert.

Executive Director, Skyline Communications Limited.

Founding Partner, Skyline Media Services.

Executive Secretary, South East Leadership Development Initiative(SELDI)