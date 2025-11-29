Seek for Int’l collaboration to end the killing of Nigerians, Obasanjo tasks FG

—-As Mutfwang sues for unity of purpose amongst Plateau people

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

A former Nigerian President, General Olusegun Obasanjo retired, has challenged Federal Government to desist from paying lip-service and mere rhetoric with regards to insecurity, saying that it is not a bad idea for Government to seek for support from the international community and end killing of innocent people by terrorists.

Obasanjo acknowledged that Nigeria is a member of the international community and therefore, every citizen has the right to appeal for help from the international community since government cannot provide protection.

He stated that the first responsibility of every government is to ensure the security of its citizens and if government failed to do that, the essence of governance is defeated.

He also mentioned that in these era of technology, satellites, and drones, nobody should be able to hide anywhere after committing a crime.”

Nigeria have the capacity to pick them up without moving on land or by air.”

The former president made the statement on Friday evening at the official commencement of the 2nd edition of the Plateau State unity Christmas Carols and praise festival, 2025, held at the Ten Commandment prayer alter,Doi, Jos South LGA.

Applauding Governor Mutfwang for sustaining continuity in governance, Obasanjo suggests that the Plateau State unity Christmas Carols and praise festival event should be put on the tourism calendar of the world. So that in Nigeria, in Africa, and globally, people will note that three days in the year, “this unique and gigantic programme holds. And then you may think of where tourists will stay and be able to enjoy what we are enjoying tonight.”

According to him, “the Christmas season came for one thing—in addition to giving us life in abundance, he brought goodwill to all men. To all people, with no exception. Goodwill to Jews and Gentiles. Goodwill, irrespective of your race, language, culture, where you are, or your religion. Goodwill to all people.”

Delving into state of the nation, the former president admitted that in Nigeria today, one trouble we have is insecurity.It did not begin with this administration. Not even with the administration before it.

“I believe we must see that kidnapping—from the Chibok girls until now—has continued to go from bad to worse. The first responsibility of any government is the protection and security of its citizens. And for anybody, at any time, anywhere, to say that when Nigerians are being killed, the explanation is that those who have been killed belong to this group or another group—that is nonsensical.

“We Nigerians—no matter the religion, no matter where you come from, no matter your profession—we are being killed. And our government seems incapable of protecting us. We are part of the world community. If our government cannot do it, we have a right to call on the international community to do for us what our government cannot do.

“For anybody to say those being killed belong to this region, or this religion, or this tribe—and then others too are being killed—cannot be an acceptable excuse. If we are being killed, it is the responsibility of government to stop it.

“We have a right as Nigerians to appeal to the international community to help where the government cannot help us. And we should have no apology for that.

“We will pray, and we will continue to pray. But when we pray, we should also work. We should do what we have to do. We should ask the government to do what it must do at all levels. We should ask our leaders to do what they must do, at all levels, in all walks of life, to preserve life in this country.

“We will be irresponsible as citizens to start saying, yes, those who have been killed… and yes, these also have been killed. For me, every Nigerian life that is lost is a shame for Nigeria. Every Nigerian life that is lost to criminals—no matter the excuse—is a shame for Nigeria. And we should make sure Nigeria gets out of that.

“It is not a task for only one group of people. It is a task for all hands to be on deck—people of goodwill, people who know what to do, people who can help locally and from outside Nigeria.

“Why are we not doing that? Why are we apologising? Why Nigerian government negotiating with terrorists? And after the government has paid these criminals, the government denies it—and the thing continues. It has to stop”, Obasanjo voice out.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang said with unity Plateau people can shut the door against the enemy troubling the state.

“With unity, we will speak with one voice. With unity, we will pursue the same vision and focus. And I want you to know that this state is blessed. Plateau is a blessed state. But we have not been able to achieve much because we are fighting one another.

“I want to use this occasion to plead with you, my brothers and sisters from Plateau State: let us drop the things that divide us. Let us focus on the things that unite us.

There is enough for every one of us if only we unite under God to pursue the goodness of God in the land of the living.

“As we gather again, may the spirit of unity envelop us. May the spirit of togetherness envelop us.

May we rise from this point and go back knowing that Plateau is one. Plateau is for all of us. Plateau is God’s blessing to Nigeria.

And we are the people that will make that blessing become a reality”, the governor mentioned.

