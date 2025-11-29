Recruitment now will lead to infiltration of terror linked individuals into security agencies – Analyst

JACOB OGODO , Abakaliki

A public opinion analyst, Mr Daniel Okereke, has warned that recruitment of more personnel into the police and armed forces now is ill-timed, noting that there will be infiltration of terror-linked individuals into the security agencies which amounts to raising corrupt security personnel.

He maintained that the activates of the corrupt security personnel could be dangerous as it will lead to proliferation of illicit arms and light weapons which belonged to government into the hands of non state actors.

Okereke made the remarks while reacting to President Tinubu:s charge to the National Assembly to amend the constitution for the recruitment of more personnel into the police and armed forces.

He said that every part of the country is charged and bedeviled with security challenges and recalled that before now there have been claims that suspected Boko Haram members and other criminal elements were discovered in Nigeria army and police recruitment.

“Recruitment of more personnel into the police and armed forces now is not the best. The timing is wrong. There will be infiltration of terror linked individuals into the security agencies. Everywhere is charged.

“Before now, there have been claims that suspected Boko Haram members and other criminal elements were discovered in Nigeria army and police recruitment.

The moment we allow the bandits and terrorists to infiltrate the nations military base, they will wreck havoc and leak classified information on the armoury to the enemy nations.

He added that these personnel will take arms from their formations and sell it out to criminals and that the moment the criminals are allowed to infiltrate the nations military base, they will wreck havoc and leak classified information of the armoury to the enemy nations

He suggested that the government should rather embark on arms destruction exercise and concentrate on mopping up illicit weapons and recovery of light arms to safeguard national security and foster peace across the country.

The analyst stated that the government should permanently remove those arms from circulation as this will send a clear message that the country will not tolerate illegal trafficking and possession of small arms and light weapons.

He urged the federal government to as matter of urgent public importance review the welfare provision of the Nigerian police and armed forces to include better salaries, improved accommodation, enhanced insurance coverage, and guaranteed support for families of fallen personnel.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2