Professor Ogundipe innovative challenge 3.0  on empowering thinkers, Science for a Sustainable Future held at UNILAG

L-r… Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on eGIS and Urban Development; Dr. Olajide Abiodun Babatunde; Former Vice chancellor of University of Lagos / Pro-Chancellor, Redeemer’s University, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; his wife Mrs. Oluwaseun Ogundipe; MD/CEO, Post Assurance Brokers , Mr Lekan Ajisafe ; Director of the Quality Assurance and Servicom Unit (UNILAG) , Professor Olufemi Shuaib; CEO at Mainway Insurance Brokers Ltd · Dayo Adeniyi, during the Professor Ogundipe innovative challenge 3.0 on empowering thinkers; Science for a Sustainable Future, held at the University of Lagos on 27/II/2025 …PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Former Vice chancellor of University of Lagos / Pro-Chancellor, Redeemer’s University, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Director Administration and Human Resource Lagos State government, Mrs. Kudirat Aderonke Bello; First Position to Smart farming Technology (SAOT) Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Oyo State; Bello Abdullahi; Emmanuel Lafenwa received their Cheque; MD/CEO ,P ost Brokers Assurance Limited, Mr Lekan Ajisafe; Dean of the Faculty of Life Sciences (UNILAG) Professor Ganiyu Oyetibo; Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture and Food Systems, Dr. Oluwarotimi Fashola.

L-r …Former Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, University of Lagos, Prof Solomon Akinboye; Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) is Hon. Moyosore Adebanjo;Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on eGIS and Urban Development; Dr. Olajide Abiodun Babatunde;Former Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos / Pro-Chancellor, Redeemer’s University, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; MD/CEO, Post Assurance Brokers, Mr Lekan Ajisafe; CEO at Mainway Insurance Brokers Ltd · Dayo Adeniyi.

Guest Speaker Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on eGIS and Urban Development; Dr. Olajide Abiodun Babatunde, addressing the participants.

Cross-section of the participants.

L-r …Prof Olubunmi Magbagbeola; Dr. Oluseyi Alakija; Pastor David Akintola; I, both from Chaplain of Redeemer’s University; Prof Elijah Oyeyemi.; Professor Ganiyu Oyetibo; Dr. Oluwarotimi Fashola; Professor Olayinka Asekun.

L-r …Director of the Quality Assurance and Servicom Unit (UNILAG), Professor Olufemi Shuaib; CEO at Mainway Insurance Brokers Ltd · Dayo Adeniyi; Prof Adewole Adetunji Philp; Dr. Olanrewaju Bakinson;Mrs Monsurat Banire; Professor Uchenna Nkiruka Udeani; Hon. Moyosore Adebanjo.

L-r …Guest Speaker, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on eGIS and Urban Development; Dr. Olajide Abiodun Babatunde, receiving his plaque. A legend, Prof. Ayodele Francis Ogunye, Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos / Pro-Chancellor, Redeemer’s University, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

L-r …Dean of the Faculty of Life Sciences (UNILAG) Professor Ganiyu Oyetibo.Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos / Pro-Chancellor, Redeemer’s University, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Presenting a Cheque to the third Prize Team, Prime from UNILAG) Abdul Alamen & Ruth Adeleye; Head of the Department (HOD) of Botany, UNILAG.Prof Peter Adeonipekun; Professor Temitope Olabisi Onuminya.

Cross Section of the Participants during the Professor Ogundipe Innovative Challenge 3.0.

From 3rd left … Chairman of the Occasion, MD/CEO, Post Brokers Assurance Limited, Mr Lekan Ajisafe; presenting a Cheque, to the 2nd prize winner Team Skypo Software engineering and nanotechnology from UNILAG, Abdul Alamen & Ruth Adeleye; while others watch, during the Professor Ogundipe innovative challenge 3.0 on empowering thinkers; Science for a Sustainable Future, in Conjunction with the Faculty of Life Sciences, UNILAG, held at the University of Lagos on 27/II/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

