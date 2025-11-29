Obi donates N10m to Dominican College Abatete, inspects Boys’ Hostel Project

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Friday reinforced his longstanding commitment to education by donating an additional N10 million to Dominican College, Abatete.

The donation coincided with Obi’s inspection of a new boys’ hostel he is funding for the school, reflecting his dedication to improving educational infrastructure in the state.

During his visit, he assured school authorities that he would continue to monitor the project closely and make regular visits until the hostel is completed.

A light-hearted moment unfolded as Obi was about to alight from his vehicle. Students, eager to honor him, began performing the customary musical welcome often rendered for visiting politicians.

Obi politely asked that they stop before he stepped out, which he later explained that such performances, while culturally common, could distract students from focusing on academics.

“I want the children to focus on their studies and their personal growth rather than rituals meant to impress politicians,” Obi said.

Obi’s visit is part of a broader history of support for Dominican College. In July 2025, he laid the foundation stone for the boys’ hostel and donated N25 million to the institution for a start.

He also recalled how he earlier constructed female hostel for the school.

Beyond infrastructure, the school has benefited from Obi’s consistent philanthropy, including the provision of buses, computers, generators, internet connectivity, and a borehole, all aimed at improving the learning environment for students.

Speaking with school officials, Obi reiterated his belief that investing in education is a key driver of community growth and national development.

He encouraged the students to remain focused and diligent, reminding them that a strong education would equip them for future leadership and success.

Obi’s hands-on involvement in Dominican College underscores a model of civic engagement in education, where public figures actively contribute to tangible improvements in learning facilities.

His approach demonstrates that sustained support—both in infrastructure and mentorship—can have a lasting impact on students and the wider community.

The boys’ hostel project, already underway, is expected to provide modern accommodation and foster a conducive learning environment.

Obi’s commitment to personally overseeing its progress reflects his dedication to ensuring that the investment yields maximum benefit for the students.

