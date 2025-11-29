November 29, 2025
Trending now

Recruitment now will lead to infiltration of terror linked individuals into security…

Obi donates N10m to Dominican College Abatete, inspects Boys’ Hostel Project

We must safeguard Nigeria’s diversity, says Marwa

Professor Ogundipe innovative challenge 3.0  on empowering thinkers, Science for a Sustainable Future…

Ecobank Nigeria announces tender offer for outstanding 2026 senior Eurobond

Court sentences 400 level UNIPORT student to death over murder of girlfriend…

Seek for Int’l collaboration to end the killing of Nigerians, Obasanjo tasks…

I want to be remembered for fighting sexual harassment – UniCal VC

First Lady hosts NASS members, urges passage of Gender Parity Bill

FRSC confirms 6 dead in Awka–Onitsha Expressway crash

Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

I want to be remembered for fighting sexual harassment – UniCal VC

by Peter Anayo0131

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UniCal), Prof. Florence Obi, has said that she will want to be remembered for fighting sexual harassment and delayed results.

Obi made the remark on Friday night at an event in Calabar, organised by the university to mark the end of her five-year tenure as the 11th substantive vice-chancellor of the institution.

It would be recalled that Obi, whose tenure expires on November 30, was appointed vice-chancellor on September 10, 2020 but officially assumed office on Dec. 1, 2020.

She said her commitment to protecting students, especially the female ones, remained one of her greatest achievements as vice-chancellor.

She said, “I fought against sexual predators and ensured timely release of students’ results to curb frustration within the institution.”

While expressing fulfilment at completing her tenure and thanking God for enabling her finish strong after five years in office, she said that she would return to the classroom because teaching remained her passion.

Earlier, she addressed staff and students outside her office during a carnival-like, marching out parade in her honour, thanking them for their support throughout her administration.

She also encouraged them to support her successor to enable him to succeed and take the university to greater heights.

“This institution has recorded significant growth and I am confident that my successor will advance the progress already made,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that under her leadership, the largest solar power plant in Cross River was built in UniCal ensuring stable electricity for the university and its teaching hospital.

Other achievements included upgrading the Faculty of Education to a College, getting Mass Communication accredited and elevated to a Faculty.

Her administration also constructed new hostels, introduced departmental scholarships, built a fire service station, and completed the Law Faculty complex.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

 

Related posts

Budget Defence : NASS clears JAMB of financial impropriety

Peter Anayo

Plateau Varsity secures NUC approval for new academic programs 

Peter Anayo

Renowned Political Scientist, Prof Oji, Set to Deliver ESUT’s 40th Inaugural Lecture

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO