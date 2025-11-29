November 29, 2025
Trending now

Recruitment now will lead to infiltration of terror linked individuals into security…

Obi donates N10m to Dominican College Abatete, inspects Boys’ Hostel Project

We must safeguard Nigeria’s diversity, says Marwa

Professor Ogundipe innovative challenge 3.0  on empowering thinkers, Science for a Sustainable Future…

Ecobank Nigeria announces tender offer for outstanding 2026 senior Eurobond

Court sentences 400 level UNIPORT student to death over murder of girlfriend…

Seek for Int’l collaboration to end the killing of Nigerians, Obasanjo tasks…

I want to be remembered for fighting sexual harassment – UniCal VC

First Lady hosts NASS members, urges passage of Gender Parity Bill

FRSC confirms 6 dead in Awka–Onitsha Expressway crash

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

FRSC confirms 6 dead in Awka–Onitsha Expressway crash

by Peter Anayo0160

Six people died in a collision between a truck and a bus at Nawfia axis, near Enugu-Agidi Junction, along the Awka–Onitsha expressway on Friday night.

Mrs Bridget Asekhauno, Anambra Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the crash to journalists in Awka.

She said the accident resulted from reckless driving and involved a yellow and black tipper, registration FGG21XV, and a red bus, registration XQ398AA.

“An eyewitness on the bus said it was travelling from Ebonyi to Onitsha after a Catholic Women Organisation burial.

“The bus driver attempted dangerous overtaking to make up lost time, causing a head-on collision with the tipper,” Asekhauno said.

Thirty-two people were involved, including nine men and 23 women. The crash killed two men and four women, while five women were injured.

Twenty-one other occupants escaped unharmed. The victims were taken to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku, where deaths were confirmed by medical staff.

FRSC officers cleared the scene promptly, restoring normal traffic flow along the expressway.

Asekhauno described the accident as preventable, warning: “This tragic incident highlights the devastating consequences of reckless driving.”

She extended sympathies to victims’ families, urging motorists to obey traffic laws, avoid aggressive overtaking, and prioritise safety.

She reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to enforcing traffic regulations, raising road safety awareness, and providing timely rescue services during emergencies.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

 

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 7, 2025

Peter Anayo

Breaking: Meranda life in danger as her security aides withdrawn

Peter Anayo

Herdsmen strike again in Ondo Community, kill five farmers

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO