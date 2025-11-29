First Lady hosts NASS members, urges passage of Gender Parity Bill

L-r… Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, during the dinner for members of the National Assembly by the First Lady yesterday. Photo: Senate President’s Office.

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday hosted members of the National Assembly to a special dinner at the State House Banquet Hall.

The dinner also witnessed an interactive session focused on solutions to the state of the nation.

Mrs Tinubu used the occasion to plead for the passage of the Gender Parity Bill, also known as the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, currently before the legislature.

She also canvassed deeper engagement between the legislature and the presidency in order to promote national development.

Amid the security challenges across the country, the First Lady acknowledged the leaders’ commitment to the nation and to the democratic values they collectively uphold for Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that guests at the dinner included Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Also present were Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo State was also at the dinner.

The gathering, according to the First Lady, was for dialogue and reflection on Nigeria’s democratic future and the centrality of women’s participation.

The First Lady said that the Gender Parity Bill offered a historic opportunity for Nigeria to reposition its democracy and strengthen national development.

“I have watched with keenness in recent months as various interest groups across our beloved nation, and even international bodies, have gathered momentum in support of this particular bill.

“Is it indeed possible for this bill to scale through? Yes, if not today, someday.

”If we do this now, the 10th Assembly will go down in the history of our legislature as the set that stood for women when it counted the most,” she said.

The First Lady urged lawmakers to seize the moment to “take care of our girls and boys.”

She said the current challenges facing millions of children, especially the girl-child and vulnerable boys in the Almajiri system, underscored the need for inclusive reforms.

“In the past few days, our nation has faced a lot of assault, especially as it concerns the future of the education of the girl-child.

”The boys, on the other hand, through the Almajiri system, are deprived of basic necessities.

“This deprivation opens them up to being lured into the wrong hands. This is why we must prioritise reforms that restore dignity and provide safe learning environments,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu stressed that affirmative measures had improved governance quality in several countries, adding that Nigeria must not be left behind.

“Across the world, countries that have adopted varying forms of affirmative measures have seen improvements in the quality of governance, the inclusiveness of public policies, and the stability of their political systems.

“Nigeria can, and should also benefit from such progressive ideologies.

“I trust in your collective wisdom, your experience, and your patriotism to steer the nation towards a solution that is constitutionally sound and politically workable.

”Everyone, either male or female, should be given the opportunity to contribute to our shared humanity,” she said.

Akpabio, in his response, commended the First Lady for what he described as an unprecedented initiative.

He said both arms of the legislature remained committed to supporting President Bola Tinubu in stabilising the country and advancing inclusive governance.

“We are determined in the National Assembly to support President Tinubu to overcome the current enemy action in Nigeria,” he said.

He disclosed that he had written to two U.S. congressmen earlier in the day to correct what he described as “a false narrative” suggesting religious persecution in Nigeria.

Akpabio also announced that the Senate had resolved to designate kidnapping as a terrorist act carrying the death penalty with no option of fine or judicial discretion.

On the Gender Parity Bill, the Senate President pledged support, saying, “we will not want you to invite us only when women have a particular interest.”

Abbas, on his part, also praised the First Lady’s commitment to the well-being of Nigerians.

He said her advocacy had given women peace, security and strong national visibility.

Abbas said the House recently dedicated an entire week of plenary sessions to national security for the first time in Nigeria’s legislative history.

He said members expressed overwhelming support for Tinubu’s security reforms.

On the Gender Parity Bill, Abbas said, “ women constitute almost half of our population but remain severely underrepresented in parliament.”

”This weakens our democracy and undermines national security.

“If this bill succeeds, Nigeria will take a significant step toward inclusion, justice and national stability, ” Abbas added.

