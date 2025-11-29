November 29, 2025
Ecobank Nigeria announces tender offer for outstanding 2026 senior Eurobond

by comfort0112

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Ecobank Nigeria Limited has announced the launch of a tender offer for its outstanding $300,000,000 7.125per cent Senior Note Participation Notes due 2026 (Rule 144A ISIN: US26824MAB63; Reg S ISIN: XS2297197266).

As at the date of this announcement, $150,000,000 of the Notes remain outstanding.

The Proposed Offer commenced on Friday, 28 November 2025, and is expected to settle on or before 31 December 2025.

Holders whose Notes are validly tendered and accepted for purchase will receive a cash consideration of $1,000 per $1,000 in principal amount of the Notes, along with accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the settlement date.

This initiative reflects Ecobank Nigeria’s proactive approach to liability management and prudent balance sheet optimisation.

By launching this tender offer, the Bank is providing eligible Noteholders with an option to redeem their holdings ahead of the original maturity date of 16 February 2026.

The Proposed Offer aims to support the Bank’s broader funding strategy, enhance capital planning flexibility, and reinforce its commitment to maintaining a well-structured debt profile.

Commenting on the announcement, the Bank stated that the Proposed Offer underscores Ecobank Nigeria’s ongoing commitment to transparent engagement with funding partners and investors.

It also aligns with the Bank’s long-term objective of ensuring efficient capital management while sustaining confidence in its financial obligations.

Participation in the Proposed Offer is entirely at the discretion of Noteholders, who may choose to tender based on their individual investment considerations.

This announcement is provided strictly for informational purposes. It does not constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any securities, nor does it represent investment advice or a recommendation to participate in the Proposed Offer.

Any decision to participate should be made in accordance with the procedures and terms set out in the tender offer documentation provided to eligible Noteholders.

