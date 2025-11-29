November 29, 2025
Trending now

Recruitment now will lead to infiltration of terror linked individuals into security…

Obi donates N10m to Dominican College Abatete, inspects Boys’ Hostel Project

We must safeguard Nigeria’s diversity, says Marwa

Professor Ogundipe innovative challenge 3.0  on empowering thinkers, Science for a Sustainable Future…

Ecobank Nigeria announces tender offer for outstanding 2026 senior Eurobond

Court sentences 400 level UNIPORT student to death over murder of girlfriend…

Seek for Int’l collaboration to end the killing of Nigerians, Obasanjo tasks…

I want to be remembered for fighting sexual harassment – UniCal VC

First Lady hosts NASS members, urges passage of Gender Parity Bill

FRSC confirms 6 dead in Awka–Onitsha Expressway crash

Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

Court sentences 400 level UNIPORT student to death over murder of girlfriend in Rivers

by Peter Anayo0133

 

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

 

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has convicted and sentenced Damian Okoligwe, a 400-level student of Petrochemical Engineering at the University of Port Harcourt, to death by hanging over the murder of his girlfriend, Justina Otuene.

Justina, a 300-level student of Biochemistry at the same university, was murdered by Okoligwe on October 20, 2023, at his apartment in Mgbugba in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Okoligwe who had dismembered her body and dumped it in a wheelbarrow, intending to dispose of it before his arrest, was, however, found guilty of the crime.

Delivering judgment, trial judge Justice Chinwe Nsirum-Nwosu, held that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt the three ingredients of the case of murder against Okoligwe.

Justice Nsirum-Nwosu described Okoligwe’s action as intentional, composed, calculated, coordinated, and evil, and stated that there was no contradiction in the evidence, hence proof that Okoligwe actually committed the crime.

The Judge directed that Okoligwe should be hanged on his neck until he is confirmed dead.

The prosecution Council, Charles Mbaba, expressed satisfaction with the judgment, saying it would bring closure to Justina’s family and serve as a deterrent to others.

The defendant’s counsel declined to comment on the judgment, while the brother of the deceased, Osatawaji Otuene, commended the court for justice well served, saying the judgment would bring relief to their family.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

 

Related posts

Namadi Sambo commends Gov Yusuf for declaring state of emergency on education in Kano

Peter Anayo

Law School: Sanwo-Olu congratulates LASU alumna for emerging best graduating female student

Peter Anayo

Pandemonium as rival cult groups clash at Osun Poly

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO