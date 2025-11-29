Anambra 2026 Budget Analysis: Boosting Administrative Efficiency

By Christian ABURIME

In the ₦757.9 billion “Changing Gears 3.0” budget presented by Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo on 25 November 2025, the Administrative Sector receives a year-on-year increase of 12.2%. At first glance, this budgetary allocation may appear paltry when compared to other sectors. Yet, a closer reading of Governor Soludo’s governance philosophy reveals that this seemingly modest increment is deliberate, disciplined, and ultimately strategic for the long-term development of Anambra State.

Why only 12.2%? It is because the heavy lifting has already been done. The Soludo administration has spent its first term ruthlessly cutting the cost of governance to the bone. Overhead bloat, ghost-worker syndromes, analogue bureaucracy, and opaque processes inherited in 2022 have been systematically dismantled. Land administration is now fully digitalised (C of O processing reduced from years to days), public procurement is transparent and technology-driven, and the state consistently ranks No. 1 in fiscal transparency and fiscal sustainability in Nigeria.

In this context, a 12.2% increase does not signal neglect; it signals maturity. The administrative machinery has been right-sized and modernised to the point where marginal additional resources can now yield outsized efficiency gains rather than just feeding a bloated bureaucratic system.

Even with the moderate percentage increase, the absolute allocation to the Administrative Sector in 2026 will be the highest in recent history (exact figure to be published in the approved budget). Key priority areas include a full rollout of e-governance platforms across all MDAs; expansion of the Anambra State Resident Identity Management System (already piloted in 2024–2025) to achieve near-100% biometric registration for planning, security, and targeted social intervention; strengthening the Bureau of Public Procurement and Due Process to further reduce waste and attract more reputable contractors; capacity building for newly created regulatory agencies; completion of the permanent Secretariat Complex and digital retrofit of remaining ministry buildings; and enhanced performance management systems tied to KPIs and citizens’ feedback.

As the Administrative Sector budgetary plans get implemented, faster project delivery across all sectors is expected. A leaner, tech-enabled bureaucracy would directly accelerate capital project implementation. When files no longer sleep in offices and approvals are granted in hours instead of months, the 79% capital expenditure ratio becomes truly executable rather than aspirational.

There will be improved investor confidence too. Anambra already ranks high in Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria. A more responsive administrative system in 2026 will push the state closer to the top 3 nationally, directly supporting the planned take-off of the Anambra Mixed-Use Industrial City and the three new cities (Awka 2.0, Greater Niger, and the Aerotropolis).

Stronger accountability and citizen trust will become the order of the day. With digital trails for every transaction and biometric identity anchoring service delivery, leakages will shrink further and citizens will see tangible proof that “every kobo is working.” This is not to talk of lower long-term cost of governance. By refusing to balloon recurrent spending in the administrative sector, Governor Soludo preserves fiscal space for the massive infrastructure and human-capital investments that will define his second term.

Thus, the 12.2% increase to the Administrative Sector is the quiet but critical enabler of every louder headline allocation in the 2026 budget. It is the difference between a government that only spends money and one that actually changes lives at speed and scale. Far from being the neglected sibling, the Administrative Sector under “Changing Gears 3.0” is the sharpened tool that will make the entire transformation agenda cut deeper and faster.

In Governor Soludo’s own words, frugality is not a slogan; it is a culture. The 2026 allocation to administration proves that the culture is now fully institutionalised, and Anambra State and Ndi Anambra will be the ultimate beneficiary.