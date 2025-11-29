November 30, 2025
Trending now

Nigeria’s “Poorest” Rich State: How Ondo Became Debt-Free by Staying Broke

Tinubu Nominates 32 Additional Ambassadors

THE SELLING MINDSET: THE SECRET OF A SUCCESSFUL SALESMAN

450 athletes to compete in NNPC Ltd.’s 14th sports fiesta in Abuja

Friends, Colleagues Toast Retired FCTA Director Mukhtar Galadima, Laud Decades of Public…

Insecurity: Again, how did we get to this pass? (1)

Anambra 2026 Budget Analysis: Boosting Administrative Efficiency

Recruitment now will lead to infiltration of terror linked individuals into security…

Obi donates N10m to Dominican College Abatete, inspects Boys’ Hostel Project

We must safeguard Nigeria’s diversity, says Marwa

Champion Newspapers LTD
Sports

450 athletes to compete in NNPC Ltd.’s 14th sports fiesta in Abuja

by Editor0127

 

…Seeks to defend NOGIG Title

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The 14th NNPC Ltd. Sports Fiesta is set to begin this weekend, specifically on Sunday, November 30th, 2025, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Andrew Odeh,Chief, Corporate Communications Officer,NNPC Ltd., relates this in a press statement, as he explained that the event aims to reinforce NNPC Ltd.’s position as the top-performing team in the Nigeria Oil & Gas Industry Games (NOGIG) scheduled for February next year.

This biennial event, themed “Energy In Motion: Compete, Connect & Celebrate,” will feature 450 athletes competing in 13 sports, including football, basketball, volleyball, and athletics, among others. The tournament will run for a week, culminating on Saturday, December 6th, 2025, accordingly.

The statement reads in part:”Teams from NNPC Ltd.’s six zones will participate, representing the company’s core values: Team Integrity, Team Excellence, and Team Sustainability.

The event will also serve as a selection platform for NNPC Ltd.’s representatives at the 20th NOGIG in February 2026, where the company will defend its title.

NNPC Ltd. has consistently excelled in the NOGIG Games, and the 2024 edition was no exception. The company emerged overall winner, securing 50 medals, including 20 gold, 9 silver, and 21 bronze.

The Sports Fiesta is designed to promote physical well-being, teamwork, and organizational productivity among employees, aligning with NNPC Ltd.’s commitment to excellence.

Related posts

Tottenham sign Czech goalkeeper Kinsky

Peter Anayo

Rangers International Forge Landmark Partnership with IMT for Holistic Player

Editor

MEMAN partners FG to enhance safety in petroleum products transportation

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO