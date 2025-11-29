450 athletes to compete in NNPC Ltd.’s 14th sports fiesta in Abuja

…Seeks to defend NOGIG Title

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The 14th NNPC Ltd. Sports Fiesta is set to begin this weekend, specifically on Sunday, November 30th, 2025, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Andrew Odeh,Chief, Corporate Communications Officer,NNPC Ltd., relates this in a press statement, as he explained that the event aims to reinforce NNPC Ltd.’s position as the top-performing team in the Nigeria Oil & Gas Industry Games (NOGIG) scheduled for February next year.

This biennial event, themed “Energy In Motion: Compete, Connect & Celebrate,” will feature 450 athletes competing in 13 sports, including football, basketball, volleyball, and athletics, among others. The tournament will run for a week, culminating on Saturday, December 6th, 2025, accordingly.

The statement reads in part:”Teams from NNPC Ltd.’s six zones will participate, representing the company’s core values: Team Integrity, Team Excellence, and Team Sustainability.

The event will also serve as a selection platform for NNPC Ltd.’s representatives at the 20th NOGIG in February 2026, where the company will defend its title.

NNPC Ltd. has consistently excelled in the NOGIG Games, and the 2024 edition was no exception. The company emerged overall winner, securing 50 medals, including 20 gold, 9 silver, and 21 bronze.

The Sports Fiesta is designed to promote physical well-being, teamwork, and organizational productivity among employees, aligning with NNPC Ltd.’s commitment to excellence.