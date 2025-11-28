You’ve drifted Osun towards systemic failure, APC tells Adeleke

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of steering the state toward what it described as systemic failure, despite receiving huge allocation from the federal government.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the Director of Media and publicity of the APC in Osun State, Kola Olabisi said the increase in monthly statutory federal allocations designed to ease governance and spur development across states had yielded the opposite outcome in the State

He further accused the governor of nepotism, insisting that most ongoing projects and political appointments were concentrated in his hometown.

According to him, despite the significant increase in monthly statutory federal allocations to all the states of the federation by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu—aimed at easing governance and attracting development projects with direct impact on citizens—the reverse has been the case in Osun State under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke since its inauguration three years ago.

“It is glaring that Osun State under Governor Adeleke has drifted steadily toward systemic failure. Local governments are effectively shut down for about a year, the judiciary is crippled by the prolonged strike action and citizens are left without essential democratic, legal and social services.

“For instance, Governor Adeleke has redefined governance in the state through blatant favouritism and nepotism by concentrating about 90 percent of these poorly executed development projects in his hometown and appointing more than half of political office b from his family and community. This is evident in the widely observed “Edenisation” agenda of the government, where sensitive appointments are dominated by the governor’s kinsmen and women.

“In its entirety, the three-year administration of Governor Adeleke has been disastrous for Osun State. It has succeeded in retarding development and setting the state back by at least five decades, a setback that will require a genuinely progressive and performance-driven leadership to reverse.”

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the party, Sunday Akere, noted that most of the Governor’s aide will score him (Adeleke) low, stressing that the Adeleke is running a the state with only two arms of government.

He said, “60 percent of Adeleke’s cabinet members and appointees will score him low for 3rd anniversary. Under the PDP led administration, Osun has drifted towards systemic failure.”

“The Adeleke administration governs with only two arms of government, in clear violation of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which mandates separation of powers and functional local institutions. The absence of these structures signifies that the state is not merely underperforming—it is failing.”

